National Football League
Colts will look for permanent head coach in offseason
20 mins ago

The Indianapolis Colts' decision to fire Frank Reich and replace him with Jeff Saturday as head coach is still reverberating through the NFL world, but that doesn't mean Saturday is guaranteed the head coaching job after this season.

The Colts (3-5-1) are still planning to conduct "a very extensive search for a permanent head coach" after the season, FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported Sunday.

Saturday, who previously served as an NFL analyst for ESPN and a high school coach, has no NFL coaching experience. 

"It was a shock inside the building as much as it was to the rest of us outside the building," Glazer said Sunday.

For the remainder of this season, Saturday wants to focus on improving the team's running game. That starts with the offensive line, which has struggled this season, Glazer said.

Saturday is "already having talks" about moving benched veteran quarterback Matt Ryan into the starting lineup, Glazer reported. Reich had replaced Ryan with Sam Ehlinger earlier this season.

Saturday will make his head coaching debut Sunday when the Colts visit the Las Vegas Raiders (2-6).

