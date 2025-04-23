National Football League Colts' Anthony Richardson on QB competition with Daniel Jones: 'I love it' Published Apr. 23, 2025 1:36 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Anthony Richardson has competition for his starting job, as the Indianapolis Colts signed former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones to a one-year, $14 million deal this offseason.

That said, Richardson is embracing the position battle and expressed that the Colts signing Jones isn't "personal" to him.

"Competition brings the best out of you," Richardson said Tuesday, according to the Colts' team website. "That's just how life works. You just gotta compete and get better because somebody to the right, left or in front of you is trying to out-work you and be better than you. Competition, I love it. … everybody can look at the situation differently.

"I would just like to say I'm blessed. I still have an opportunity to be in the NFL. I still have an opportunity to go out there and compete and win the job for the team."

After a 2023 rookie campaign that saw him be limited to just four games due to shoulder and head injuries, Richardson had a bumpy 2024 season that saw him get benched for veteran Joe Flacco midseason.

Across 11 starts, Richardson, the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, totaled 1,814 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 61.6 passer rating, while completing 47.7% of his passes. He also rushed for 499 yards and six touchdowns.

As for improvements, Richardson has underscored his footwork this offseason.

"That was one of the main things I wanted to focus on [footwork], because everybody knows I can throw the ball whenever I'm smooth, but I want to find opportunities for myself to be consistent when I am off-balance and make decent throws," Richardson said. "And even when everything is perfect, making sure my feet are intact and my width and my base are solid, and I'm just completing a pass."

Richardson also said that he wants to "learn" from Jones about "how to navigate when things aren't going the best."

Jones is coming off a turbulent 2024 season himself, as he was released by the Giants following a 2-8 start. Across 10 games, Jones totaled 2,070 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 79.4 passer rating, while completing 63.3% of his passes. Jones also rushed for 265 yards and two touchdowns. He proceeded to sign with the Minnesota Vikings after being released but never appeared in a game.

Anthony Richardson is Under Duress as Indianapolis Colts' franchise QB debate heats up

Jones' 2023 campaign, which came after the quarterback helped the Giants reach the NFC divisional round in 2022, ended after six games due to a torn ACL, which came shortly after he suffered a neck injury.

Last season, Jones ranked 33rd among quarterbacks with a 72.0 overall grade, and Richardson ranked 53rd with a 62.2 overall grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Colts are coming off an 8-9 season that saw them miss the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season.

