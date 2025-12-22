Colin Cowherd Calls Caleb Williams 'Generational Talent" As Bears Eye No. 2 Seed

Caleb Williams' sensational second season has elevated the Chicago Bears — a rise Colin Cowherd believes has the quarterback and his team on a special trajectory.

Williams and the Bears (11-4) won an instant classic over the Green Bay Packers in Week 16 to clinch their first playoff berth in five years. In the aftermath of the Bears moving into first in the NFC North, Cowherd gave Chicago a roaring stamp of approval, touting Williams' "unique" ability and his fit with first-year head coach Ben Johnson.

"Caleb Williams is a generational talent. He is special," Cowherd said Monday on "The Herd."

With plays like Williams' picture-perfect game-winning touchdown pass, it's not hard to dispute Cowherd's stance. The former No. 1 pick still has a tendency to, as Cowherd put it, "make the hard look easy, [and] sometimes the easy looks a little difficult," but he's shown vast improvement on an improved team.

The signal-caller's growth can't be entirely attributed to his coach, but the former Lions offensive coordinator's arrival has certainly had a big impact. For Cowherd, Williams' desire to be coached hard and the Bears' ability to transform from the worst fourth-quarter team last season to the third-best in 2025 is proof Johnson's formula is working.

"Once you get the coach right, it doesn't take long. This is a really good team. They do all the things that winning teams do. They win the turnover battle. They run the football. … They've just gotten out of the stuff that loses games."

Williams and Johnson have lifted the Bears from last place in total offense and a bottom-five scoring offense in 2024, with the unit now ranking top-5 in total offense (371.1 yards per game) and top-10 in scoring offense (24.6).

With two games left in the regular season, the arrows should continue pointing up for Williams' Bears should the QB keep up his solid play. Chicago will have a chance to clinch its first NFC North title since 2018 with a win in either of their final two games at San Francisco or at home against Detroit.