Chris Tucker Enters Club Shay Shay

37 mins ago

Club Shay Shay got a little more hilarious on Tuesday.

Chris Tucker is one of the most well-known actors and comedians from the 1990s, starring in films such as Friday, The Fifth Element and Rush Hour.

And when you become one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, it allows for you to brush shoulders with some of the world's most famous athletes, including Shannon Sharpe's brother, Sterling, who Tucker has golfed with on numerous occasions.

"I was talking to Marcus Allen about your brother yesterday. I said 'Marcus, I heard you are a scratch golfer.' He said Sterling is a scratch golfer. But he's better than a scratch golfer. I said I don't even know what that means – he said he's a plus, plus, plus something."

Though Tucker's golf skills might not be up to par with Sterling's, it's hard to imagine many actors that are funnier than Tucker, and his legendary performance as Smokey in Friday has transcended generations.

"Sometimes when God blesses you, he blesses you more than you can even dream. It was just a small movie, we filmed it in 20 days, and I didn't get but $10,000 for it ... That movie was just a camera, and me and [Ice] Cube on the porch, and magic came out of it."

The role has even inspired reenactments, most notably from Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade.

Lastly, on the anniversary of Kobe Bryant's tragic passing on Jan. 26, 2020, Tucker reminisced on being present during Bryant's 60-point swan song performance.

Watch the latest episode of Club Shay Shay with Chris Tucker below!

