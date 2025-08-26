National Football League Chris Broussard Predicts 'Light Show' from Mahomes, Chiefs in 2025 Published Aug. 26, 2025 2:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Watching Kansas City be in the position of an underdog is a unique experience.

Dating back to 2018, the Chiefs have made it to the AFC title game seven straight times, and advanced to the Super Bowl on five occasions.

Still, apparently, 2025 is not supposed to be their year.

Let's take a look at the odds revolving around Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs entering this season, before seeing what Chris Broussard has to say about their purported drop-off.

PATRICK MAHOMES PROPS

Regular-season MVP: +700 (fourth, bet $10 to win $80 total)

Most regular-season passing yards: +900 (third, bet $10 to win $100 total)

Most passing touchdowns: +1200 (fifth, bet $10 to win $130 total)

Over/Under 4,050.5 passing yards: -110 (both ways, bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Mahomes to have most TD passes after four weeks: +1500 (fourth, bet $10 to win $160 total)

Mahomes to break regular-season passing TDs record: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Mahomes to break regular-season passing yards record: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Chiefs Super Bowl and Patrick Mahomes MVP: +3000 (third, bet $10 to win $310 total)

CHIEFS PROPS

Most regular-season wins: +850 (third, bet $10 to win $95 total)

Last to be undefeated: +1300 (fourth, bet $10 to win $140 total)

To make the playoffs: -350 (bet $10 to win $12.86 total)

To miss the playoffs: +270 (bet $10 to win $37 total)

Win AFC West: -115 (first, bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

AFC No. 1 seed: +475 (third, bet $10 to win $57.50 total)

Win AFC: +400 (third, bet $10 to win $50 total)

Super Bowl winner: +850 (fourth, bet $10 to win $95 total)

Herd Hierarchy: Broncos, Chiefs are Top 5; Packers, Lions make cut going into season

While Mahomes is still widely regarded as one of the game's top quarterbacks, he's no longer universally accepted as the game's best quarterback.

FOX Sports' NFL writers recently ranked Mahomes and Baltimore's Lamar Jackson as the co-best QBs in the NFL, and when the Madden NFL 26 ratings dropped at the end of July, Jackson and Buffalo's Josh Allen were both rated 99, Cincinnati's Joe Burrow landed at 97, and Mahomes was slotted at 95.

In addition, in Mike Sando's annual quarterback tiers, Mahomes and Burrow were tied at first.

Again, Mahomes is still up there, but it's no longer considered a slam dunk.

With that, "First Things First" co-host Chris Broussard this week said that due to the Mahomes "disrespect," he expects the two-time MVP to have that kinda season.

"I think the light show is about to take place. If Patrick Mahomes is who we've said he is, which is the best quarterback we've ever seen, then I expect him to come out and have a great year. He's got all the motivation in the world. We've seen all these publications and pundits put various quarterbacks ahead of him. … Obviously, the bad loss — and he didn't play well — in the Super Bowl.

"I think he's going to have another prolific statistical season."

Mahomes, by his standards, did not have a good 2024-25 season individually.

It was the first time he threw for fewer than 4,000 since becoming the Chiefs' starter, and his 26 passing TDs were tied for the fewest of his career since becoming a starter.

He also had double-digit interceptions for the fourth straight season, was sacked a career-high 36 times, and missed the Pro Bowl for the first time since becoming a starter.

