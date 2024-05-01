National Football League Chiefs TE Travis Kelce on extension: 'I'm not a guy that holds out' Updated May. 1, 2024 6:55 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Star tight end Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs recently agreed to a two-year contract extension worth up to $34.3 million. Kelce, who turns 35 in October, now has the highest-paying contract for a tight end in NFL history in both total value and average annual salary.

Kelce has nothing but gratitude concerning his new deal, which he expressed in the latest edition of "New Heights," the podcast he hosts with his brother, recently retired Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce. He also revealed that he would not have held out for the historic contract.

"I can't thank Kansas City enough, my agents for knocking on the door to see if anything's available, knowing that I'm not a guy that sits out. I'm not a guy that holds out. I'm a guy that loves coming into the building, and the Chiefs know that," Travis Kelce said about signing his new deal. "For them to want to be able to get this done for me, knowing how much blood, sweat and tears I put into this thing for them, I'm extremely gratefully and extremely thankful for everybody involved. I love Kansas City for it."

Kelce also mentioned how he was happy to be able to potentially improve the average annual salary for tight ends, which he described as an obligation he and his fellow stars at the position share.

The longtime Chiefs star had 93 receptions for 984 yards and five touchdowns last season, a down year for him that snapped a streak of seven consecuitive All-Pro seasons. But he then totaled 32 receptions for 355 yards and three touchdowns over just four games in the playoffs en route to Kansas City winning its second consecutive Super Bowl and third in five years. Kelce also achieved a new level of fame thanks to his high-profile romantic relationship with pop music megastar Taylor Swift, which went public shortly after the Chiefs' season began in September 2023.

Kelce, a nine-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro, has posted 1,000-plus receiving yards in seven of his 11 seasons in the NFL.

Kansas City also re-signed defensive tackle and two-time All-Pro Chris Jones to a five-year deal that includes $95 million guaranteed, as well as defensive end Mike Danna earlier this offseason. That said, they did trade cornerback L'Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans, with the young defensive back signing a four-year, $76.4 million deal with the AFC rivals.

