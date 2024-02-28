National Football League
Chiefs superfan 'ChiefsAholic' pleads guilty to bank robbery charges
Chiefs superfan 'ChiefsAholic' pleads guilty to bank robbery charges

Published Feb. 28, 2024 4:41 p.m. ET

A Kansas City Chiefs superfan known as "ChiefsAholic" pleaded guilty Wednesday to a string of robberies and attempted robberies of banks and credit unions in multiple states.

Xaviar Michael Babudar, 29, pleaded guilty in federal court in Kansas City, Missouri, to one count each of money laundering, transporting stolen property across state lines, and bank robbery. Sentencing was scheduled for July 10.

"His violent crime spree across the Midwest and beyond traumatized bank employees and victimized financial institutions in seven states," U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore said in a news release.

Federal prosecutors said Babudar admitted to a string of robberies or attempted robberies in 2022 and 2023. Much of the stolen money was laundered through casinos and online gambling, prosecutors said.

As part of the plea agreement, Babudar must pay at least $532,675 in restitution. He also must forfeit property — including an autographed painting of Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes that was recovered by the FBI.

Prior to his arrest, Babudar was a well-known figure on social media for his rabid support of the Chiefs. He attended several games dressed as a wolf in Chiefs’ clothing.

Prosecutors said the robberies and attempted robberies occurred in Iowa, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Tennessee, Minnesota, Nevada and California.

Babudar has taken responsibility for his crimes, his attorney, Matthew Merryman, said in an emailed statement to The Kansas City Star.

"Today Xaviar stood humble and repentant before the eyes of the Court and the eyes of the Chiefs Kingdom," Merryman said. "Xaviar loves the Chiefs Kingdom, he loves his family, and he loves Kansas City. He only hopes that you will all rally to his support."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

