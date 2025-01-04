National Football League
Chiefs stranded before Broncos game for 4 hours due to ice storm
National Football League

Chiefs stranded before Broncos game for 4 hours due to ice storm

Updated Jan. 4, 2025 6:57 p.m. ET

The Chiefs finally departed from Kansas City International Airport for their game in Denver on Saturday after spending about four hours stranded on the tarmac amid an ice storm that blanketed the region ahead of an impending blizzard.

The Chiefs tried to move up the flight as the weather, which had been predicted all week, bared down on them. But the plane they were expected to use was delayed in arriving, so the team had to stick with its mid-afternoon departure, and just before it took off, airport officials announced that all flight operations were suspended due to "rapid ice accumulation."

There was a brief break between the line of ice that had glazed Kansas City and the arrival of heavy snow, which was expected to last all of Sunday. That provided enough time to de-ice the plane, clear the runway and get the Chiefs off the ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their chartered jet was the first to depart once airport operations resumed.

The Chiefs (15-1) have clinched the No. 1 seed in the playoffs and a first-round bye, rendering their regular-season finale moot for them. But the game has significant meaning for Denver, which could clinch its own playoff berth with a win.

Herd Hierarchy: Chiefs sit on top, Vikings march on to 2025 heading into Week 18 | The Herd

Herd Hierarchy: Chiefs sit on top, Vikings march on to 2025 heading into Week 18 | The Herd

Earlier this week, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he planned to rest quarterback Patrick Mahomes, meaning backup Carson Wentz will get the start. The Chiefs also declared right tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee) and running back Isiah Pacheco (ribs) out, while stars such as defensive tackle Chris Jones and tight end Travis Kelce were expected to get the game off.

The Chiefs will have to wait to find out their playoff opponent. The earliest they would play in the divisional round is Jan. 18.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NFL Playoff Picture: NFC's top seed, two final berths at stake in Week 18

2024 NFL Playoff Picture: NFC's top seed, two final berths at stake in Week 18

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power RankingsNFL Scores NFL ScoresSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 20252024 NFL Playoff Bracket Image 2024 NFL Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes