Chiefs reacquire wide receiver Mecole Hardman from Jets

The Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiver room is adding a familiar face to the mix.

According to a report on Wednesday, the Chiefs are trading for wideout Mecole Hardman, sending a late-round pick swap to the Jets.

The speedy Hardman has been used sparingly with New York, having pulled in one reception for 6 yards in five appearances thus far. He's been just targeted three times.

He was a much more frequent contributor to Kansas City's offense over the past four seasons, totaling 16 touchdowns through the air and two on the ground. He hauled in 151 receptions for 2,088 yards during that stretch. Hardman was also a Pro Bowl kick/punt returner in his rookie season (2019) after gaining 1,426 all-purpose yards and a TD. He also won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs.

