Chiefs reacquire wide receiver Mecole Hardman from Jets
The Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiver room is adding a familiar face to the mix.
According to a report on Wednesday, the Chiefs are trading for wideout Mecole Hardman, sending a late-round pick swap to the Jets.
The speedy Hardman has been used sparingly with New York, having pulled in one reception for 6 yards in five appearances thus far. He's been just targeted three times.
He was a much more frequent contributor to Kansas City's offense over the past four seasons, totaling 16 touchdowns through the air and two on the ground. He hauled in 151 receptions for 2,088 yards during that stretch. Hardman was also a Pro Bowl kick/punt returner in his rookie season (2019) after gaining 1,426 all-purpose yards and a TD. He also won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs.
Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.
-
What we learned in NFL Week 6: Bill Belichick's clock ticking; Jalen Hurts' pick problem
2024 Super Bowl odds: 49ers favored to win title, sit alone atop oddsboard
2023 NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Dolphins dethrone 49ers after wild weekend
-
Julio Jones signs 1-year deal with Philadelphia Eagles
2023 NFL Defense Rankings: Team Pass and Rush Stats
NFL will review 'tush push' again after this season, seek to eliminate hip-drop tackle
-
2023 NFL Week 7 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game
2023 NFL Week 7 picks, odds: How to bet Chargers-Chiefs, Rams futures
Trio of injured 49ers reportedly not expected to be out long term
-
What we learned in NFL Week 6: Bill Belichick's clock ticking; Jalen Hurts' pick problem
2024 Super Bowl odds: 49ers favored to win title, sit alone atop oddsboard
2023 NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Dolphins dethrone 49ers after wild weekend
-
Julio Jones signs 1-year deal with Philadelphia Eagles
2023 NFL Defense Rankings: Team Pass and Rush Stats
NFL will review 'tush push' again after this season, seek to eliminate hip-drop tackle
-
2023 NFL Week 7 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game
2023 NFL Week 7 picks, odds: How to bet Chargers-Chiefs, Rams futures
Trio of injured 49ers reportedly not expected to be out long term