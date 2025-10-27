Chiefs Continue To Weigh Massive Arrowhead Renovation or New Domed Stadium

The Chiefs are continuing to work on stadium options on both sides of the Kansas-Missouri state line, one of which would be a massive renovation of aging Arrowhead Stadium and the other a new domed stadium capable of hosting major events.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt declined to provide a timetable for making a decision, though, when discussing the stadium project and several other issues with a group of local reporters before Monday night's game against the Washington Commanders.

"I wouldn't say we're in limbo. Stadium projects move at their own pace," Hunt said. "We've learned over the years that you can't really force them to go faster, even if you want them to. And so it's just important for us to keep working on both options."

The Chiefs and the Kansas City Royals have played for more than 50 years at the Truman Sports Complex, where Arrowhead Stadium sits just a couple of hundred yards away from Kauffman Stadium. But leases with Jackson County, Missouri, are due to expire in January 2031, and the two franchises have been working on plans for the future for years.

Last year, Jackson County voters defeated a sales tax extension that would have helped to finance an $800 million renovation of Arrowhead — the home of the Chiefs — and a $2 billion ballpark district for the Royals in downtown Kansas City.

Now, the clubs are pursuing their own paths, with the Chiefs open to options and the Royals insistent on a new stadium.

Earlier this year, the Chiefs were granted an extension to a June deadline for a financing package from the state of Kansas, an indication that moving across the state line is a legitimate possibility. Missouri lawmakers countered with a funding package that Republican Gov. Mike Kehoe signed following a special session of the state legislature.

There also have been significant changes to the leadership of Jackson County that could affect negotiations in Missouri.

In late September, voters overwhelmingly recalled County Executive Frank White, who had been vocal in his opposition to last year's sales tax extension. The interim county executive, former Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Kay Barnes, said recently that she remains in favor of renovating Arrowhead Stadium and providing for the Royals to build a downtown ballpark.

"If we pursued the renovation option, there is a chance that we would be on a ballot next year," Hunt said. "It doesn't necessarily have to be April. And we haven't gotten that specific in terms of timing at this point."

In other news, Hunt said the Chiefs are still in contact with first-round pick Josh Simmons, who left the team a couple of weeks ago because of a "family matter." It is unclear when the left tackle will return, though Hunt believes it will be this season.

"We’ve had good communication with him," Hunt said, "and there's an understanding by both parties as to where he is."

Hunt also indicated the Chiefs could make a move before the Nov. 4 trade deadline if the right opportunity presents itself. They are suddenly short-handed along the defensive line after a season-ending injury to tackle Omarr Norman-Lott.

"Well, (general manager) Brett (Veach) has historically been pretty aggressive," Hunt said. "Obviously, an important part of it is, you know, where you stand from an injury standpoint. And we've been pretty fortunate up to this point."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

