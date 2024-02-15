National Football League
Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed to GM Brett Veach: 'Pay me'
National Football League

Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed to GM Brett Veach: 'Pay me'

Published Feb. 15, 2024 7:58 p.m. ET

Coming off Kansas City's Super Bowl victory, Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed made an appearance on FanDuel's "Up & Adams" and delivered a message to general manager Brett Veach: "Pay me. Pay. Me." 

Sneed is slated to become a highly-touted free agent this offseason, as he played an integral role in Kansas City's secondary this season alongside All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie

Can anyone take down the Chiefs' dynasty?

Can anyone take down the Chiefs' dynasty?

The 27-year-old also contributed to the Chiefs' win in Super Bowl LVIII by holding San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk to just three catches for 49 yards.

"They don't like aggressive corners," Sneed also said when speaking about receivers around the league. "They always say I'm holding them, and all that … that's what I love about my game. I love to get in their head and get them out [of] their game."

ADVERTISEMENT

Sneed finished the 2023 regular season with two interceptions, a career-high 14 passes defended and 78 combined tackles; he logged three combined tackles in the Super Bowl.

Sneed was part of a Chiefs defense that surrendered just 289.8 total yards (second in the NFL) and 17.3 points (second) per game in the regular season. Kansas City selected Sneed in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Louisiana Tech.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Kansas City Chiefs
L'Jarius Sneed
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: One dead, several injured after shots fired at Chiefs' Super Bowl parade site, police say

One dead, several injured after shots fired at Chiefs' Super Bowl parade site, police say

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Super Bowl LVIII Image Super Bowl LVIIINBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RaceDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes