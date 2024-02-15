Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed to GM Brett Veach: 'Pay me'
Coming off Kansas City's Super Bowl victory, Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed made an appearance on FanDuel's "Up & Adams" and delivered a message to general manager Brett Veach: "Pay me. Pay. Me."
Sneed is slated to become a highly-touted free agent this offseason, as he played an integral role in Kansas City's secondary this season alongside All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie.
The 27-year-old also contributed to the Chiefs' win in Super Bowl LVIII by holding San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk to just three catches for 49 yards.
"They don't like aggressive corners," Sneed also said when speaking about receivers around the league. "They always say I'm holding them, and all that … that's what I love about my game. I love to get in their head and get them out [of] their game."
Sneed finished the 2023 regular season with two interceptions, a career-high 14 passes defended and 78 combined tackles; he logged three combined tackles in the Super Bowl.
Sneed was part of a Chiefs defense that surrendered just 289.8 total yards (second in the NFL) and 17.3 points (second) per game in the regular season. Kansas City selected Sneed in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Louisiana Tech.
