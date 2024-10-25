Chiefs WR DeAndre Hopkins will 'probably' play Sunday vs. Raiders
Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Friday that newly acquired wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins would "probably" play in Sunday's game in Las Vegas, just three days after the three-time All-Pro's trade from the Titans to Kansas City became official.
Reid made the announcement after Hopkins completed his second workout with the Chiefs.
Kansas City sent a conditional fifth-round draft pick to the Titans on Thursday to acquire Hopkins because of a rash of injuries to its wide receiver group. Marquise Brown had shoulder surgery and Rashee Rice had knee surgery, and neither is likely to play this season. JuJu Smith-Schuster also has been ruled out of the Raiders game with a hamstring injury.
Reid also said that defensive end Mike Danna would miss the game while continuing to recover from a pectoral injury.
The Chiefs are the last undefeated team in the NFL at 6-0 as they head to Las Vegas. The Raiders are also the last team to have beaten Kansas City, winning 20-14 on Christmas Day last year at Arrowhead Stadium.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
