National Football League
Chargers vs. Chiefs odds: How to bet, point spread, picks, more Chargers vs. Chiefs odds: How to bet, point spread, picks, more
National Football League

Chargers vs. Chiefs odds: How to bet, point spread, picks, more

1 hour ago

The Kansas City Chiefs are inarguably one of the greatest teams in the NFL. Yet bettors have made a pretty penny fading Patrick Mahomes & Co. lately.

In fact, the Chiefs have covered just once in their past 13 games – yet they enter Week 3 as nearly touchdown favorites at home against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Here are the point spread, moneyline, total scoring over/under and picks from our betting expert on vs. (with all odds via FOX Bet).

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS @ KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -6.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Chargers cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -300 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.33 total); Chargers +245 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $34.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 54.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz: "The Chiefs' rushing defense can be given a pass after facing possibly the two best rushing attacks in the NFL. However, their lack of pass rush, which ranks 30th in the league per Pro Football Focus, is a massive cause for concern.

"And while Mahomes can cover up many issues for this team, I'm not sure their defense is something even he can overcome. 

"Enter the Chargers. Los Angeles' offense has sputtered at times with turnovers, but the team has weapons that can attack the Chiefs. Their offensive line is weak at right tackle, but who will rush over him for the Chiefs? Chris Jones, possibly, but you can provide help to the right tackle in that case.

"One specific spot I feel Los Angeles can attack Kansas City is at their offensive tackles. The Chargers have Joey Bosa, whose win percentage ranks sixth amongst edge rushers. On the flip side, if Kansas City decides to attack the poor Los Angeles run defense, they will do so with a rushing attack that's not good right now.

"I think the Chiefs win, but the Chargers cover in the end."

PICK: Los Angeles (+6.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 6.5 points or win outright

Ready to place your bets? Sign up at FOX Bet right here!

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars, including a $10,000 on the Big Noon Kickoff game of the week, a weekly $25,000 contest across college football and, of course, the $1,000,000 NFL Challenge. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
Gambling
share story
How To Bet Saints-Patriots
National Football League

How To Bet Saints-Patriots

How To Bet Saints-Patriots
Two of the NFL's top 10 defenses so far this season collide. Colin Cowherd explains why he's riding with the Pats.
13 mins ago
How To Bet Packers-49ers
National Football League

How To Bet Packers-49ers

How To Bet Packers-49ers
Can the Packers continue to right the ship? Or will the 49ers make their case as a true contender? Our expert weighs in.
1 hour ago
Sammy's Best CFB and NFL Bets
National Football League

Sammy's Best CFB and NFL Bets

Sammy's Best CFB and NFL Bets
From Eagles-Cowboys to a two-team teaser, Sammy P has lined up his top bets for both NFL Week 3 and CFB Week 4.
3 hours ago
NFL Week 3 Odds, Picks
National Football League

NFL Week 3 Odds, Picks

NFL Week 3 Odds, Picks
Week 3 is underway. Check out the lines on every game and picks from our analysts here.
3 hours ago
NFL Week 3: Turn $10 Into $10,000
National Football League

NFL Week 3: Turn $10 Into $10,000

NFL Week 3: Turn $10 Into $10,000
Want to try to win big with a massive parlay across the NFL Week 3 Sunday slate? Our experts make their picks on an 11-team bet.
4 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes