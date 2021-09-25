National Football League Chargers vs. Chiefs odds: How to bet, point spread, picks, more 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Kansas City Chiefs are inarguably one of the greatest teams in the NFL. Yet bettors have made a pretty penny fading Patrick Mahomes & Co. lately.

In fact, the Chiefs have covered just once in their past 13 games – yet they enter Week 3 as nearly touchdown favorites at home against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Here are the point spread, moneyline, total scoring over/under and picks from our betting expert on vs. ( with all odds via FOX Bet ).

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS @ KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -6.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Chargers cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -300 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.33 total); Chargers +245 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $34.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 54.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz: "The Chiefs' rushing defense can be given a pass after facing possibly the two best rushing attacks in the NFL. However, their lack of pass rush, which ranks 30th in the league per Pro Football Focus, is a massive cause for concern.

"And while Mahomes can cover up many issues for this team, I'm not sure their defense is something even he can overcome.

"Enter the Chargers. Los Angeles' offense has sputtered at times with turnovers, but the team has weapons that can attack the Chiefs. Their offensive line is weak at right tackle, but who will rush over him for the Chiefs? Chris Jones, possibly, but you can provide help to the right tackle in that case.

"One specific spot I feel Los Angeles can attack Kansas City is at their offensive tackles. The Chargers have Joey Bosa, whose win percentage ranks sixth amongst edge rushers. On the flip side, if Kansas City decides to attack the poor Los Angeles run defense, they will do so with a rushing attack that's not good right now.

"I think the Chiefs win, but the Chargers cover in the end."

PICK: Los Angeles (+6.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 6.5 points or win outright

