Chargers RB Gus Edwards: I 'love' OC Greg Roman's scheme
Updated Apr. 9, 2024 1:56 p.m. ET

Running back Gus Edwards was among the players the Los Angeles Chargers brought in to be a featured element of new head coach Jim Harbaugh's offense. Furthermore, Edwards reunites with Greg Roman, his former offensive coordinator with the Baltimore Ravens who's now the Chargers' offensive coordinator.

Coming to L.A. was a no-brainer for the 28-year-old back.

"I just thought it was a great opportunity," Edwards said at an introductory press conference Monday about signing with the Chargers. "The coaching staff that they put together is incredible. I'm really familiar with [offensive coordinator] coach [Greg] Roman and his scheme, and I just wanted to be a part of it because I already know what his mindset is. Same with [head] coach [Jim] Harbaugh, I already know what his mindset is: being a physical team. [And] I just wanted to be a part of that. … 

"He wants to run the ball and play off of that. We were very successful with his offense over in Baltimore. I love this scheme, the way he schemes everything up and just the whole mindset, the physicality, I really like."

The Ravens signed Edwards as an undrafted free agent in 2018, and he went on to be a reliable catalyst in their rushing attack for the better part of his six years in Baltimore (Edwards missed the 2021 NFL season due to a torn ACL). Roman was Baltimore's offensive coordinator from 2019-22, with it finishing in the top three in the NFL in rushing in each of those four seasons.

Last season, Edwards rushed for 810 yards and 13 touchdowns on 4.1 yards per carry. He ran for at least 5 yards per carry in each of his previous four campaigns.

Edwards signed a two-year, $6.5 million deal with the Chargers last month and is currently projected to be their lead back in 2024, as Austin Ekeler signed with the Washington Commanders and Joshua Kelley remains a free agent. 

Los Angeles is coming off a 5-12 season and will rely on a handful of new playmakers next season, as it traded star wide receiver Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears and released veteran receiver Mike Williams. It owns the No. 5 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

