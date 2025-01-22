National Football League Chargers' Khalil Mack reportedly plans to play in 2025 after mulling retirement Published Jan. 22, 2025 12:47 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Khalil Mack will be back on the gridiron next fall.

The star edge rusher, who'll turn 34 in February, will hold off retirement for another season and is expected to play in the 2025 season, ESPN reported Wednesday. Mack openly contemplated retiring after the Los Angeles Chargers' wild-card round loss to the Houston Texans.

"It's a lot of different thoughts in my head right now. I can't really speak on a definitive decision on what I'm going to do," Mack told reporters as Chargers players cleared out their lockers following their playoff defeat. "I have to talk to my wife, spend some time with my kids and try not to make a rash decision after a loss. I'm trying not to be emotional through this process and think clearly."

While Mack plans to continue playing in 2025, where he does so remains to be seen. He's set to become a free agent when the new league year begins in March, marking the first time in his career he'll hit the open market.

Mack could generate a good amount of buzz in free agency if the Chargers don't extend him before then. He was a Pro Bowler for the ninth time in his 11-year career in 2024, recording 39 total tackles, six sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

His 107.5 sacks since entering the NFL in 2014 are the third-most over that span. Mack ranks second in quarterback pressures (454), forced fumbles (32) and strip-sacks (24), and he leads the league in hurries (256).

Should he hit free agency, expect Mack to prioritize playing for a winner. His comments after the Chargers' season-ending loss indicated as much.

"I don't want to go out with a loss based on who I am. I definitely want to make that push and play some important games in the playoffs," Mack said. "I am trying not to think too much ahead but give myself some time and a grace period to think things through."

Mack has reached the postseason just five times in his career, with his teams losing their opening game each time.

The Chargers went 11-6 in Jim Harbaugh's first year as head coach, finishing second in the AFC West as the Kansas City Chiefs won their ninth-straight division title. Even though the Chargers' loss to the Texans wasn't pretty, Mack seemed bullish on Harbaugh and the team's future.

"It was a special year understanding what he has done in the short time he has been here and the potential in the building. The growth is inevitable," Mack said of Harbaugh. "It was impressive what we were able to do and squeeze out."

Mack joined the Chargers ahead of the 2022 season when they acquired him in a trade with the Chicago Bears for a second-round pick. He began his career with the Raiders, who selected him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2014 draft, before getting traded to the Bears on the eve of the 2018 season for multiple first-round picks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

