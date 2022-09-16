National Football League
Chargers' Justin Herbert day-to-day with fractured rib cartilage
7 hours ago

Los Angeles Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert has sustained fractured cartilage to his rib cage, per head coach Brandon Staley.

He's considered day-to-day. The development is "good news" according to Staley and "better than having a fracture of his bone."

Herbert injured his ribs during the fourth quarter of Thursday night's 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and was removed from the field for one play following an injury timeout after suffering repeated hits to the area. He finished the remainder of the game, but was in noticeable pain, even slowing up on a third-down snap with just over two minutes to play, and throwing away the football in agony.

Herbert completed a deep pass over the middle to DeAndre Carter for 35 yards on the ensuing fourth-down play, before hooking up with Joshua Palmer to bring the Chargers within three. Their offense, however, didn't get another chance to create points after an unsuccessful onside kick attempt.

Herbert was serviceable after suffering the injury Thursday, but whether he'll remain so for the team's upcoming game is unknown. The Pro Bowl QB went 33-of-48 for 334 yards and three touchdowns with one interception as the Chargers fell to 1-1. 

Staley said the team will know more specifics about the ailment next week.

