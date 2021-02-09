National Football League What is Carson Wentz actually worth in an Eagles trade? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It's February, but things are still heating up in Philadelphia.

Over the past week, all reports have been that the Philadelphia Eagles will trade starting quaterback Carson Wentz, the No. 2 pick from the 2016 NFL Draft who was once thought to be the future of the franchise at the position.

As has been closely chronicled, Wentz's career in Philly has spiraled downward over the past three seasons, and this year, after going 3-8-1 in his first 12 starts, Wentz was benched by former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson in favor of rookie Jalen Hurts, who it appears the Eagles will move forward with into the future.

And with that, Wentz has since lobbied to exit Philadelphia, and the Eagles are on the path to making his request a reality.

Former Eagles running back Brian Westbrook shared his thoughts on the matter on "First Things First" on Tuesday morning.

With Wentz on the trading block, the questions now become where he will land and what he is he worth in a trade.

NFL insider Adam Schefter attempted to deliver an answer on ESPN's "Get Up" on Monday morning.

"Carson Wentz talks have been heating up. There's enough interest from teams like the Bears, the Colts and others that makes you think he's gonna get traded."

The Colts saw their quarterback from last season, Philip Rivers, retire after spending one year with the franchise.

As for the Bears, they are currently stuck in turmoil at the quarterback position, with both Mitch Trubisky and former Eagles QB Nick Foles receiving a number of starts under center this season.

So what are the Eagles looking for if and when they move Wentz out of Philly?

According to reports, it's a lot.

On Jan. 31, the Detroit Lions sent long-time QB Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for Jared Goff – the No. 1 pick from the 2016 NFL Draft – as well as a third-round pick and two future first-round picks.

And apparently, the Eagles think Wentz is worth similar dividends.

But is he really?

Nick Wright begged to differ on Tuesday's edition of "First Things First," calling the idea of trading two first-round picks for Wentz "total, abject insanity."

Wentz's exact worth on the open market is still up in the air, but two things are for sure: it should happen soon, and folks have an opinion on it.

Stay tuned, football fans.

Wherever the polarizing Wentz lands, the upcoming season will be a sight to behold.

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.