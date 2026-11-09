National Football League
Carson Beck In Line For First NFL Start As Cardinals Place Gardner Minshew On IR
National Football League

Carson Beck In Line For First NFL Start As Cardinals Place Gardner Minshew On IR

Published Nov. 10, 2026 6:03 p.m. ET

The Arizona Cardinals are turning to their rookie quarterback.

The Cardinals officially placed Gardner Minshew and wide receiver Michael Wilson on injured reserve Tuesday, and neither is reportedly expected to play again this season. 

That leaves rookie Carson Beck in line to make his first NFL start when Arizona hosts the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Minshew was hurt on the final play of the first half of Sunday’s 17-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, when linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. hit his right arm as he was throwing, forcing a fumble. Minshew grabbed his arm immediately but returned to play the entire second half. He finished 21-of-30 for 166 yards.

The injury cuts short Minshew’s run as Arizona’s starter after just one start. He took over for a benched Jacoby Brissett in Week 8 and rallied the Cardinals to a 33-30 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys, which earned him the job "moving forward." 

The Cardinals traded Brissett to the Baltimore Ravens last week, leaving Beck as the next man up.

With Beck the only healthy quarterback on the roster, Arizona moved quickly to add depth. The Cardinals signed 40-year-old veteran Josh Johnson off the Cincinnati Bengals’ practice squad, his 15th NFL team.

Beck, a third-round pick out of Miami, has yet to take a regular-season snap. LaFleur said Monday that the offense won’t change much with Beck under center.

"Foundationally, we’re going to do a lot of the similar stuff, and a lot of the stuff that Carson likes and is good at is the same stuff that Gardner likes," LaFleur told reporters.

Beck will be working with a depleted group of pass catchers. Receiver Michael Wilson suffered a season-ending neck injury against Seattle. He’s the third Cardinals receiver lost for the year, and the team also traded Marvin Harrison Jr. earlier this season.

share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Jaguars Acquire All-Pro Safety Jessie Bates III From Falcons

Jaguars Acquire All-Pro Safety Jessie Bates III From Falcons

recommended
  1. NFL Trending Image: Eagles Reportedly Trade DT Jordan Davis To Jaguars For '27 1st-Round Pick & More

    Eagles Reportedly Trade DT Jordan Davis To Jaguars For '27 1st-Round Pick & More

    NFL Trending Image: Monday Morning NFL Top 10 Rankings Stand Firm After Week 9 Favorites Win

    Monday Morning NFL Top 10 Rankings Stand Firm After Week 9 Favorites Win

    NFL Trending Image: NFL Fallout Week 9: Packers Prove They're Contenders; Chiefs More Dangerous Than Ever

    NFL Fallout Week 9: Packers Prove They're Contenders; Chiefs More Dangerous Than Ever

  2. NFL Trending Image: Eagles' Braden Mann Boots Second-Longest Punt Of The Century vs. Giants

    Eagles' Braden Mann Boots Second-Longest Punt Of The Century vs. Giants

    NFL Trending Image: Tom Brady Signs 1-of-1 Exclusive Topps Card Live On Air During Packers vs. Patriots

    Tom Brady Signs 1-of-1 Exclusive Topps Card Live On Air During Packers vs. Patriots

    NFL Trending Image: Tom Brady's Former Babysitter Is The Mom Of Which Packers Player?

    Tom Brady's Former Babysitter Is The Mom Of Which Packers Player?

  3. NFL Trending Image: Rams Expected To Place Puka Nacua On IR With MCL, PCL Sprains And Turf Toe

    Rams Expected To Place Puka Nacua On IR With MCL, PCL Sprains And Turf Toe

    NFL Trending Image: Overreaction Monday: Packers Are NFC's Best Team? Myles Garrett Is Still The Best?

    Overreaction Monday: Packers Are NFC's Best Team? Myles Garrett Is Still The Best?

    NFL Trending Image: How Jordan Love Had The Game Of His Life; Which Team Will Be The AFC No. 1 Seed

    How Jordan Love Had The Game Of His Life; Which Team Will Be The AFC No. 1 Seed

Item 1 of 3
NFL trending
NFL Trending Image: Eagles Reportedly Trade DT Jordan Davis To Jaguars For '27 1st-Round Pick & More
Eagles Reportedly Trade DT Jordan Davis To Jaguars For '27 1st-Round Pick & More
NFL Trending Image: Monday Morning NFL Top 10 Rankings Stand Firm After Week 9 Favorites Win
Monday Morning NFL Top 10 Rankings Stand Firm After Week 9 Favorites Win
NFL Trending Image: NFL Fallout Week 9: Packers Prove They're Contenders; Chiefs More Dangerous Than Ever
NFL Fallout Week 9: Packers Prove They're Contenders; Chiefs More Dangerous Than Ever
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Patriots vs Lions on FOX One Watch Patriots vs LionsWatch Panthers vs Saints on FOX One Watch Panthers vs SaintsWatch Texans vs Browns on FOX One Watch Texans vs BrownsWatch Jaguars vs Titans on FOX One Watch Jaguars vs TitansWatch Vikings vs Packers on FOX One Watch Vikings vs PackersWatch 49ers vs Cowboys on FOX One Watch 49ers vs Cowboys
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes