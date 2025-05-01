Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon on Marvin Harrison Jr.: 'Just wait until this year'
The Arizona Cardinals have big plans for wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., whom they selected with the No. 4 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. And nobody is more bullish on Harrison's future than his head coach, Jonathan Gannon.
"When the staff's in place, the jump from Year 1 to Year 2, I think that's where guys make a huge jump. This guy played unbelievable ball for us, but if you talk to him, he'd be the first to tell you, like, 'I need to get better at these couple things,' and, man, he has went to work on them," Gannon said about Harrison in an interview with Mad Dog Sports Radio on Wednesday.
"He has went to work on them. He looks awesome out there right now. I'm really excited to see where his game goes."
Appearing in every game in his 2024 rookie season, Harrison totaled 62 receptions for 885 yards (14.3 yards per reception) and a team-high eight touchdowns. He posted 100-plus receiving yards in two games. Harrison was 24th among wide receivers with a 77.7 overall grade and 29th with a 77.2 receiving grade, according to Pro Football Focus.
While Harrison certainly held his own in Year 1, his rookie season came against the backdrop of Malik Nabers (No. 6 pick) and Brian Thomas Jr. (No. 23 pick) having spectacular first years with their respective teams: Nabers totaled 109 receptions for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games for the New York Giants, while Thomas totaled 87 receptions for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Across his final two seasons at Ohio State (2022-23), Harrison averaged 72 receptions for 1,237 yards and 14 touchdowns per season. He was a two-time All-American and the 2023 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year. Gannon thinks that player will show for the Cardinals in 2025.
"He [Harrison] came up to me — I normally meet with guys about their developmental plan when we're done with the year — when I had my meeting with him, he came up to me, and he handed me a piece of paper. It wasn't me handing him a piece of paper," Gannon said. "But we knew that. The guy's a ready-made pro. He does all the right things. He was here the whole offseason. He skipped out one week, he went and trained with a bunch of different receivers, but he was here the whole offseason.
"I think he added a little bit of muscle mass. He looks a little bit bigger. All his numbers, his metrics are all better than when we got him. I'm not gonna speak truth into the universe, but just wait until this guy plays this year."
The Cardinals are coming off an 8-9 season that saw them lose five of their last seven games. Gannon is entering his third season as Arizona's head coach, with the team a combined 12-22 under him.
Harrison leads a Cardinals wide receiver room that includes Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch and Zay Jones but one that's also complemented by tight end Trey McBride, who was fourth in the NFL with 111 receptions last season. Arizona has primarily allocated its cap space on defense this offseason, signing linebackers Josh Sweat (four-year, $76.4 million deal) and Akeem Davis-Gaither (two-year, $10 million deal) and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (two-year, $29 million deal), among other moves.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
2025 NFL Power Rankings: Which teams are most improved post-draft?
What went wrong: How Shedeur Sanders' descent actually happened pre-draft
UNC's Bill Belichick defends girlfriend for interjecting during TV interview
-
What Browns told Shedeur Sanders after selecting him in 2025 NFL Draft
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Expect a QB-heavy top 10
Why did Shedeur Sanders fall to the 5th round? 3 reasons to explain his slide
-
2025 NFL odds: Can Travis Hunter make award-season history?
The biggest roster need for all 32 NFL teams: Cowboys have WR hole to fill
Jets QB Jordan Travis retires due to serious leg injury while at FSU
-
2025 NFL Power Rankings: Which teams are most improved post-draft?
What went wrong: How Shedeur Sanders' descent actually happened pre-draft
UNC's Bill Belichick defends girlfriend for interjecting during TV interview
-
What Browns told Shedeur Sanders after selecting him in 2025 NFL Draft
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Expect a QB-heavy top 10
Why did Shedeur Sanders fall to the 5th round? 3 reasons to explain his slide
-
2025 NFL odds: Can Travis Hunter make award-season history?
The biggest roster need for all 32 NFL teams: Cowboys have WR hole to fill
Jets QB Jordan Travis retires due to serious leg injury while at FSU