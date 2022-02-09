National Football League Why Saints DE Cameron Jordan was 'shocked' by Sean Payton's retirement 53 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Super Bowl week is a hotbed for stars across the NFL to make media appearances, and it was only right that one of the best defensive players in the league stopped by "The Herd" to chop it up with Colin Cowherd.

New Orleans Saints Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Jordan spoke to Cowherd about the two Super Bowl quarterbacks this year, but also about the state of the Saints' franchise with the departure of Sean Payton as head coach.

The Saints haven't been to the Super Bowl since 2009, and will now have to try to hoist that Lombardi Trophy once again without the man who led them to their initial glory.

The franchise decided to fill his vacancy by promoting defensive coordinator Dennis Allen to the head coaching position, a move Jordan endorses.

"He's been a head coach before," Jordan said. "He's been the defensive coordinator for the Saints for so long, everybody knows exactly what he's bringing to the table. He's just that much of an X's and O's guy that he can get the offense and defense right."

Allen has spent the last seven seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Saints, and the franchise is banking on his continuity and familiarity being the key ingredient to keep pace among the NFL's elite.

But even with Allen stepping in, Jordan admits that Payton stepping down shocked him when he heard the news.

"I wasn't a little shocked. I was a lot shocked," Jordan said. "Nobody in the locker room saw Sean retiring. In my mind, he was going to be my head coach for my entire career, but that's not the way that works. … He's the best head coach I've ever had."

Seeing as how Jordan has played his entire 11-year career with the Saints, it's only right that he also discussed another Louisiana sports icon as he gears up for the Super Bowl.

One Joe Burrow.

"You don't see him get rattled," Jordan said. "My man has been playing outstanding, especially in this playoff run."

Watch the full interview with Cowherd and Jordan below.

