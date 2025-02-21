National Football League Philly area aquarium names penguin after Eagles' Saquon Barkley Published Feb. 21, 2025 11:11 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Saquon Barkley was busy helping the Philadelphia Eagles win Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9, which was his 28th birthday. Meanwhile, a penguin was hatched at Adventure Aquarium in Camden, New Jersey, which is located roughly 15 minutes east of Philadelphia.

So, what's the little fella's name? "Saquon."

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome a new, healthy chick to our little blue penguin colony! The timing of Saquon's hatch on Super Bowl Sunday, coupled with the Eagles' big win, made naming this little penguin after Saquon Barkley a no-brainer!," Adventure Aquarium Director of Aquarium Operations Marc Kind said, according to PHL17.

Saquon is one of five penguins hatched by his parents, Sheila and Spud, at Adventure Aquarium.

Ironically, Barkley rushed for just 57 yards — his second-lowest mark of the season — on 2.3 yards per carry in Super Bowl LIX. Granted, he also tallied 40 receiving yards and the Eagles pummeled the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22.

Nevertheless, Barkley put together a historic debut season with the Eagles. In the regular season, he rushed for an NFL-high 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns on a career-high 5.8 yards per carry in 16 games, becoming just the ninth player in NFL history to surpass 2,000 rushing yards. Then, Barkley rushed for 499 yards and five touchdowns on 5.5 yards per carry in Philadelphia's four postseason games, with three of those scores going for at least 60 yards.

In all, Barkley set the combined NFL rushing record, totaling 2,504 rushing yards in 20 games, passing Terrell Davis' mark of 2,476 yards in 1998 with the Denver Broncos.

As for Penguin Saquon, the budding bird won't be seen by the public for roughly two months, as he gets acclimated to life at the aquarium.

