Cam Newton Cam Newton steals the show as Carolina Panthers thump Arizona Cardinals 19 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

In case you didn't catch it the first time, Cam Newton yelled it once more.

"I'm back! I'm back!"

After powering in for a rushing touchdown, much to the delight of the Panthers and the team's fans, Newton officially announced his arrival back in Carolina on Sunday, scoring on his first touch by scampering to his right and lowering his 6-foot-5, 245-pound frame for a two-yard touchdown on Carolina's first possession of the game.

In true Newton fashion, he was also flagged for a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty following the TD run.

It was Carolina's first touchdown in a 34-10 rout on the road against the shorthanded Arizona Cardinals — missing the likes of superstars Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins — but it wasn't Newton's only contribution.

Amazingly, with his first pass of the game, Newton also threw a touchdown pass on Carolina's next possession. Newton linked up with Robby Anderson for the two-yard score, increasing Carolina's lead to 14-0.

Cam Newton scored two touchdowns in his first game back with the Carolina Panthers, as they rolled to a 34-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

In doing so, Newton became the first quarterback in the past 30 years to run for a TD on his first carry of the season and throw a TD on his first pass of the season, per CBS Sports.

He also extended his own NFL record of games with both a rushing and passing touchdown to 43 contests, increasing his lead on Steve Young who sits at No. 2 with 31 games.

Talk about an immediate impact.

Until the Panthers came calling earlier this week, the 32-year-old Newton had been a free agent since the New England Patriots released him on Aug. 31.

With Sam Darnold injured, the Panthers brought back Newton on Thursday to join P.J. Walker and Matt Barkley in the quarterback room.

Walker got the start, going 22-for-29 for 167 yards, zero TDs and one interception, but Newton got the headlines. The Panthers' all-time leader in wins, passing yards, completions and passing touchdowns added to his legend in his second stint with the Panthers.

Newton wrapped up 3-for-4 for eight yards and a touchdown, to go along with three carries for 14 yards and a score. In addition, the veteran was spotted resuming the leadership role he filled for nine years as a Panther.

On Friday, Newton spoke about the buzz surrounding his rejoining Carolina.

"Everybody wants to make it about Cam’s back, and this, that and the third," Newton said. "You know why I’m here. This ain’t for no ploy. This ain’t for no ticket sales. This ain’t for no Cinderella story. This is to win football games."

Mission accomplished — at least, for one week. After playing a limited role Sunday, Newton seems poised to jump into a starting, and starring, role next week against the Washington Football Team.

Here is how social media reacted to Newton's unforgettable return to playing for the Panthers:

Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.

Get more from Cam Newton Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.