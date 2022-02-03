National Football League
Patrick Mahomes, Cam Newton among Bucky Brooks' top five Black quarterbacks

2 hours ago

With Black History Month underway, there is no better time to celebrate African American quarterbacks who have made an undeniable impact on the NFL.

With plenty of dynamic talents to have graced the league at the quarterback position, Bucky Brooks took the time out to rank the five he views as the most dominant and instrumental in NFL history.

Here is his list.

5. Cam Newton
Career Stats: 59.9% completion percentage, 32,382 passing yards, 270 total touchdowns

Brooks' thoughts: "He is the most prolific rushing quarterback the NFL has ever seen. He leads all quarterbacks in career rushing touchdowns, and then when you think about his individual greatness, he dominated the game as a Carolina Panther. He has Super Bowl appearances, he has a league MVP on the resume, three-time Pro Bowl player."

4. Randall Cunningham
Career stats: 56.6% completion percentage, 29,970 passing yards, 242 total touchdowns

Brooks' thoughts: "Randall Cunningham was a superstar in this league, before we even had an appreciation for dual-threat playmakers. You go back and look at Randall Cunningham during his time with the Philadelphia Eagles, you would be amazed at what he was able to do on the field."

3. Donovan McNabb
Career stats: 59% completion percentage, 37,276 passing yards, 263 total touchdowns

Brooks' thoughts: "I don't know what it takes for Donovan McNabb to get his just due, to get the flowers that he deserves, but I'm going to give him those flowers because he deserves them. He's third on this list because he was the ultimate winner, he went to five straight NFC Championship Games."

2. Patrick Mahomes
Career stats: 66.3% completion percentage, 18,991 passing yards, 159 total touchdowns

Brooks' thoughts: "I don't know if we have seen a better young quarterback takeover the league the way Patrick Mahomes has done early in his career. Four straight AFC Championship Game appearances since becoming the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. He's been to two Super Bowls, he's been a league MVP and a Super Bowl MVP."

1. Warren Moon
Career stats: 58.4% completion percentage, 49,325 passing yards, 313 total touchdowns

Brooks' thoughts: "Warren Moon is one of the most prolific passers that we have ever seen in professional football. Comes into the NFL and plays 17 seasons, nine-time Pro Bowler, and a host of records by his name. Warren Moon is the best to ever do it."

Watch Brooks' full breakdown below.

Analyst Bucky Brooks lists the top five greatest Black quarterbacks to ever play in the NFL.
