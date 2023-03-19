National Football League
C.J. Gardner-Johnson agrees to 1-year deal with Lions

Updated Mar. 19, 2023 9:54 p.m. EDT

Former Philadelphia Eagles safety Chauncey (C.J.) Gardner-Johnson has agreed to a one-year, $8 million deal with the Detroit Lions, according to multiple media reports.

Gardner-Johnson is ranked No. 12 among FOX Sports' top 50 free agents. tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions last season. He also recorded 67 total tackles and 1 sack. 

New Orleans selected Gardner-Johnson in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Florida.

