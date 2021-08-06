National Football League The Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen have agreed to a contract extension 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

There are high expectations in Buffalo this coming NFL season, and that might be the norm for the foreseeable future after the team reached an agreement on a major extension with its franchise quarterback.

The Buffalo Bills won't have any questions about the quarterback position anytime soon after coming to terms on a six-year contract extension with Josh Allen.

For more up-to-date news on all things Bills, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

The seventh overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, Allen has led the Bills to the postseason each of the last two seasons as a starter, with the team reaching the AFC Championship Game last season.

The Bills have improved their win total each season Allen has been there, going from five wins in 2018 to 10 in 2019 to 13 in 2020.

And it should come as no surprise that the Bills won their most regular-season games since 1991 last season with the leap that Allen took as a quarterback.

In his third season, Allen exploded into superstardom with 37 passing touchdowns, 4,544 passing yards and a 69.2 completion percentage, which were all career-highs. He ended up finishing second in MVP voting.

While Allen will be backing up the Brinks truck for a boatload of cash coming his way, this also could spell good news for two of the other quarterbacks taken in the first round of that same 2018 draft.

Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson have led the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens, respectively, to the playoffs, with Jackson winning an MVP award as well.

Nick Wright explained on "The Herd" how Allen's new deal could effect extension negotiations for both quarterbacks relatively soon.

"It's almost impossible to argue that Baker should get more than Josh Allen," Wright said. "Baker, if he gets an extension which I imagine he will, it will come in south of that. But I wonder if Lamar makes the argument ‘why would I not get equal or greater than Josh Allen?’"

Allen has made the postseason each of the last two seasons, while Jackson has led the Ravens to the playoffs in all three of his seasons under center.

It is possible that Jackson uses the current deal for Allen as the baseline for his contract negotiations with the Ravens.

Regardless, the Bills and Allen were big winners on Friday afternoon.

Now the two sides hope this is just the first of many big wins for them moving forward.

For more up-to-date news on all things NFL, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.