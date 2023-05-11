National Football League
Buffalo Bills 2023 schedule, predictions for wins and losses
Updated May. 11, 2023 9:26 p.m. ET
Henry McKenna
Henry McKenna
AFC East Reporter

The NFL's 2023 schedule has been released. While a lot is bound to change from early May to the start of each game, here are our best guesses as to how the Bills will fare from week to week — and their final record at the end of the campaign.

Week 1 (Sept. 11) — at New York Jets at 8:15 p.m., Monday: L

Week 2 (Sept. 17) — vs. Las Vegas Raiders at 1 p.m.: W

Week 3 (Sept. 24) — at Washington Commanders at 1 p.m.: W

Week 4 (Oct. 1) — vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m.: W

Week 5 (Oct. 8) — vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 9:30 a.m.: W

Week 6 (Oct. 15) — vs. New York Giants, 8:20 p.m.: L

Week 7 (Oct. 22) — at New England Patriots, 1 p.m.: L

Week 8 (Oct. 26) —  vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m., Thursday: W

Week 9 (Nov. 5) — at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:20 p.m., Sunday: L

Week 10 (Nov. 13) — vs. Denver Broncos, 8:15 p.m., Monday: W

Week 11 (Nov. 19) — vs. New York Jets, 4:25 p.m.: W

Week 12 (Nov. 26)— at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m.: W

Week 13 (Nov. 26) —  BYE WEEK

Week 14 (Dec. 10) — at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m.: W 

Week 15 (Dec. 17) — vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m.: W

Week 16 (Dec. 23) — at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:00 p.m.: W

Week 17 (Dec. 31) — vs. New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m.: W

Week 18 — at Miami Dolphins, TBD: L

Final record: 12-5

The AFC East is going to be a brutal test for Buffalo. This is the toughest year for the Bills in the Josh Allen era. Not only is Aaron Rodgers in the division but the Bills have to deal with both of last year’s Super Bowl teams: the Eagles and Chiefs. It might look like an underestimate in the way of 12 wins, but this is a tough schedule. No, that’s not a typo: I think they drop a game to Brian Daboll’s Giants. He knows their system.

Prior to joining FOX Sports as the AFC East reporter, Henry McKenna spent seven years covering the Patriots for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and Boston Globe Media. Follow him on Twitter at @McKennAnalysis.

