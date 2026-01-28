Bucs OC Zac Robinson on Baker Mayfield: 'Time Together on Rams Was Invaluable'

Zac Robinson is the new offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. What attracted him to the role? Reuniting with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

"You want that true igniter. You want that guy that elevates the rest of the group. When you have a guy like that, you have a chance to win every single Sunday," Robinson said about Mayfield on Tuesday, according to the Buccaneers' team website. "The impact that he has, obviously just as a leader — you can speak to the talent and the type of player he is and all those things, but those guys that give you a chance every single Sunday — and the guys in that locker room know it — it's a big deal."

Robinson, who spent the last two seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons (2024-25), was on the Los Angeles Rams' coaching staff under Sean McVay from 2019-23.

Over his five years with the Rams, Robinson was assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019 and 2021, assistant wide receivers coach in 2020 and quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator from 2022-23. Robinson crossed paths with Mayfield in 2022 when the Rams claimed the quarterback off waivers from the Carolina Panthers to provide depth in the wake of Matthew Stafford's head injury.

Just two days after being claimed, Mayfield appeared in the Rams' Week 14 Thursday night home matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. What happened? Trailing 16-10 with 1:45 remaining in the fourth quarter and no timeouts at their disposal, Mayfield orchestrated an eight-play touchdown drive that ended with him hitting wide receiver Van Jefferson for a game-winning, 23-yard touchdown with 10 seconds remaining.

"It was like at 10 o'clock at night [when Mayfield got the plays] and he came in the next day and I saw his notebook — we had a bathroom break, [so] I saw his notebook. He had highlighters everywhere, color-coded. Right away, I was like, 'Okay, I know the player, I know the talent, but he's made of all the right stuff,'" Robinson said about his first impressions of Mayfield when he joined the Rams.

"Obviously, that time that we spent together was invaluable during a tough season [where] he came in and ignited that group. I'm fired up to work with Bake [Mayfield] and the rest of the guys. It's a good group of dudes, and I'm looking forward to it, for sure."

Robinson also said that "Baker was the No. 1 pick in the draft [in 2018] for a reason," citing the quarterback's "instincts," "feel for the game" and ability to throw "on the run," among other qualities.

As for last season, the Buccaneers were tied for 17th in the NFL in points (22.4 per game), while being 20th in passing yards (205.9 per game) and 21st in rushing yards (114.5 per game) and total yards (320.4 per game). Mayfield, who was a Pro Bowler in both 2023 and 2024, totaled 3,693 passing yards, 26 passing touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 90.6 passer rating last season, while completing 63.2% of his passes; he also rushed for 382 yards and one touchdown.

Tampa Bay fired offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard after going 8-9 and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2019. Robinson will be Mayfield's fourth offensive coordinator since he joined Tampa Bay in 2023: Dave Canales (2023), Liam Coen (2024), Grizzard (2025) and Robinson (2026).