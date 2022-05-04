National Football League
Bucs, Seahawks to play in Germany as NFL announces int'l slate Bucs, Seahawks to play in Germany as NFL announces int'l slate
National Football League

Bucs, Seahawks to play in Germany as NFL announces int'l slate

48 mins ago

The first regular-season NFL game in Germany will be between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks at the home of soccer club Bayern Munich.

The game will take place at the Allianz Arena on Nov. 13, the NFL said Wednesday. It's slated to kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET, and will be the first major non-soccer event held at the facility, which holds up to 70,000 spectators. Frankfurt will also be staging a regular-season game in Germany during the next four years, at Deutsche Bank Park.

Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady could become the first quarterback to start a game in three foreign countries. He won two games with the New England Patriots in London and another in Mexico City.

The schedule for the three NFL games in London next season was also announced, with the Green Bay Packers becoming the final team to play in Europe.

The Packers will take on the New York Giants on Oct. 9 at the home of Premier League soccer team Tottenham, a week after the Minnesota Vikings play the New Orleans Saints at the same stadium.

On Oct. 30, Wembley Stadium will host the Denver Broncos against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who played games there for seven straight seasons until 2019 before playing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last year.

The final international game will be a Monday night clash between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 21 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Reporting from the Associated Press.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
2022 NFL Draft Grades: Ravens top AFC North with elite class
National Football League

2022 NFL Draft Grades: Ravens top AFC North with elite class

1 hour ago
Bills, Broncos highlight Cowherd's post-draft Herd Hierarchy
National Football League

Bills, Broncos highlight Cowherd's post-draft Herd Hierarchy

3 hours ago
NFL odds: Five early bets to make after the NFL Draft
National Football League

NFL odds: Five early bets to make after the NFL Draft

16 hours ago
Falcons re-sign Grady Jarrett to three-year deal
National Football League

Falcons re-sign Grady Jarrett to three-year deal

20 hours ago
NFL Offseason Tracker: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to deal with Saints
National Football League

NFL Offseason Tracker: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to deal with Saints

21 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes