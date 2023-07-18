National Football League
Browns unveil white helmets for first time in 70 years
National Football League

Browns unveil white helmets for first time in 70 years

Published Jul. 18, 2023 4:45 p.m. ET

The Cleveland Browns are shelving those classic logo-less orange helmets for three games this season.

With a nod to their storied past, the Browns will wear white helmets for the first time since 1951.

Cleveland will break out a retro, all-white look — white helmets, jerseys, and pants — Week 2 (Sept. 18) in Pittsburgh, at home in Week 6 (Oct. 15) against San Francisco and again in Week 17 (Dec. 28) against the New York Jets in the regular-season home finale.

The new helmets include an orange and brown stripe down the middle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Browns wore plain white helmets during their first six seasons in the NFL — they merged from the All-America Football Conference in 1950 — before switching to the orange shell for the 1952 season.

"We’re super fired up and really excited to have this opportunity to wear an alternate helmet," said executive vice president JW Johnson. "We decided to go with the white helmet for a couple reasons — it harkens back to our past, and a lot of our greatest players wore white helmets. We also heard from our fans that it was the direction they wanted."

Last year, the NFL began allowing teams to wear an alternate helmet.

The Browns won four straight AAFC championships before joining the NFL in 1950 and winning a title in their first year with a roster that included Hall of Famers Otto Graham, Marion Motley, Lou Groza, Bill Willis, Mac Speedie and Dante Lavelli.

Cleveland's orange helmet, which is the only one in the league without a logo, has long been a topic of debate among Browns fans. Some love it, while others have longed for the team to make a dramatic change.

The team recently unveiled a new logo for the Dawg Pound — the team's notorious bleacher section — that was voted on by fans.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Cleveland Browns
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Why DeAndre Hopkins should succeed for Titans though other great WRs failed

Why DeAndre Hopkins should succeed for Titans though other great WRs failed

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes