Browns sign ex-Ravens QB Tyler Huntley to provide more depth behind Deshaun Watson
Published Mar. 17, 2024 5:40 p.m. ET

The Browns are taking the tough lessons they learned last season about quarterbacks to heart.

Cleveland agreed to terms on a one-year contract with former Baltimore Ravens QB Tyler Huntley on Sunday, adding another veteran to give them more depth and protection behind Deshaun Watson.

Huntley is signing at the veteran's minimum salary with the Browns, who spent last season juggling quarterbacks when Watson hurt his shoulder and eventually had surgery after making just six starts.

The Browns started P.J. Walker, rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Joe Flacco, who signed as a free agent in November and led Cleveland to a playoff berth.

Last week, the team signed 2015 No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston to back up Watson, who has been rehabbing in California since undergoing surgery in November.

Flacco signed a one-year, $8.7 million deal with the Indianapolis Colts.

Winston, Thompson-Robinson and Huntley will now stack up behind Watson, who has made only 12 starts since signing a $230 million contract with Cleveland in 2022.

Huntley, 26, has been Lamar Jackson's primary backup the past three seasons. He went 3-7 in 10 starts for Baltimore. He started for an injured Jackson and lost a playoff game in the 2022 season, when he fumbled near the goal line and Cincinnati's Sam Hubbard returned it 98 yards for the game-winning touchdown.

Huntley has passed for 1,957 yards with eight TDs and seven interceptions in 20 regular-season games.

Reported by The Associated Press.

