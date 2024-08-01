National Football League
Browns RB D'Onta Foreman suffers head injury at practice, air lifted to hospital
Aug. 1, 2024

Cleveland Browns running back D'Onta Foreman suffered a head injury during practice and was air lifted by helicopter to a hospital in Virginia on Thursday.

The team said Foreman sustained a "direct blow to the head that resulted in neck pain" during a drill at The Greenbrier Resort. Foreman had movement in all of his extremities, according to a statement from the Browns.

The 28-year-old Foreman was treated on the field by medical staff before being immobilized on a stretcher. He was driven away from the facility in an ambulance and flown to a medical center in Roanoke, Virginia, for further evaluation and treatment.

Foreman signed with the Browns as a free agent in March. He gives Cleveland some depth at the position as Nick Chubb works his way back from a season-ending knee injury and two surgeries.

Foreman is entering his eighth NFL season. He was originally drafted by Houston in the third round in 2017 after playing at Texas.

Foreman played two seasons with the Texans, two in Tennessee and one with Carolina and Chicago. He's rushed for 2,326 career years and 14 touchdowns.

Last season, Foreman rushed for 425 yards and four TDs in nine games with the Bears.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

National Football League
Cleveland Browns
D'Onta Foreman
