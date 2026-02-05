Another Award for Browns: LB Carson Schwesinger Wins Defensive Player of the Year

There were several defensive rookie standouts in 2025, but Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger stood above them all.

Schwesinger has won Defensive Rookie of the Year, it was announced at the NFL Honors on Thursday. Schwesinger beat out New York Giants edge rusher Abdul Carter, Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori, Atlanta Falcons edge rusher James Pearce Jr. and Falcons safety Xavier Watts for the award.

He received 40 first-place votes and had 441 points to become the sixth player in the last 45 seasons to win the award after not being drafted in the first round.

Shaq Leonard (2018) and DeMeco Ryans (2006) were the only others in the last 20 seasons. Cleveland selected Schwesinger in the second round at No. 33 overall.

Emmanwori got seven first-place votes and finished second (199). Pearce got two first-place votes and finished third. Watts received the other first-place vote. Watts (102) was fourth and Carter (72) came in fifth.

While Schwesinger's team might not have played as well as some of the other finalists for Defensive Rookie of the Year, he certainly wasn't at fault for the Browns' poor record. Schwesinger instantly became one of the league's top linebackers, with his 156 total tackles being the sixth-most in the league this season.

On top of the staggering number of tackles, Schwesinger also had two interceptions and 2.5 sacks in 2025. That helped the Browns have the league's fourth-best defense in yards allowed.

Schwesinger was just one of a handful of rookie contributors for the Browns this season as well. Defensive tackle Mason Grasham, running back Quinshon Judkins, tight end Harold Fannin Jr., quarterback Dillon Gabriel and quarterback Shedeur Sanders all had notable roles with the Browns as rookies in 2025.

This is a developing story and will be updated.