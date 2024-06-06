National Football League Brady-Mahomes rivalry moves from gridiron to court ahead of NBA Finals Published Jun. 6, 2024 1:10 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Once again, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes are on opposite sides ahead of a major battle, but this one's a bit different.

The legendary quarterbacks shared separate hype videos for the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks, ahead of Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals on Thursday. Brady, who won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, narrated the Celtics' video, while Mahomes, a Texas native, did the same for the Mavericks' video.

"Really? You want Boston? Take it from me, that's a bad idea," Brady said. "The culture? History. Cleveland? Done for. Indy? Over with. But us — we're still here. Right now, you're gonna want anyone but Boston."

In a separate video for the Celtics' "All In" docuseries, Brady also shared what he believes being a champion is all about.

"Being a champion is a desire to achieve," Brady said. "A lot of people want to be in that big moment, but they're very fearful of what comes when they don't get it done the way they want. The mindset is always … to prove to everybody how much they trust each other, how much they care about one another and … the desire they have to accomplish something that nobody will ever be able to take away from you."

Meanwhile, the Mavericks opted not to tab a Dallas Cowboys player for their video. However, Mahomes is a noted Mavs fan and has sat courtside for several of their home games in recent years.

"The Finals," Mahomes began Dallas' video. "There's only one thing in the way now, and it's not the opponent. It's the willingness to sacrifice everything because the greatest competition is you. If you don't believe in winning this title, you shouldn't be here. You know what it costs to get this far. Every moment of your life has led you to this. If you want to hold that trophy, it'll cost a lot more.

"Nobody expected the Mavs. Nobody wanted the Mavs, but nobody can deny that you've earned it. Earn the respect of the league, earn a place at the table and earn the opportunity to bring Larry [Bird] back to Dallas. Like the ones before, you're a different breed: defiant and unexpected; unlike anything we've ever seen. Truly Maverick. One for all, and one for Dallas. Let's get it."

The Celtics and Mavs are both trying to win their first title with the current iteration of their cores.

Brady and Mahomes certainly know what it's like to get to the top. They've combined for 10 Super Bowl titles, with Brady's seven being the most in NFL history. Brady has the upper hand in the rivalry between him and Mahomes. While they split their six all-time meetings, Brady won both playoff games he had against Mahomes, including Super Bowl LV.

The Celtics are favored entering Game 1, sitting as -225 favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.

