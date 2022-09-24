National Football League
Bills put Micah Hyde on IR; Jordan Poyer likely out vs. Dolphins
National Football League

Bills put Micah Hyde on IR; Jordan Poyer likely out vs. Dolphins

18 mins ago

The Buffalo Bills placed starting safety Micah Hyde on season-ending injured reserve on Saturday because of a neck injury. Both of the Bills' standout safeties might be unavailable for Sunday's showdown with the Dolphins

The injury represents a big blow for the Bills, who are off to a 2-0 start. The challenge to improve to 3-0 could be that much greater if All-Pro Jordan Poyer is also sidelined. The Buffalo safety, who is listed as questionable with a foot injury, is not expected to play versus Miami, per ESPN.

Hyde's agent Jack Bechta wrote on Twitter that he expects Hyde to be healthy in returning for next season. Hyde also posted a message on his account, thanking fans for the love and support they’ve shown him and his family by calling it "truly unreal."

Hyde already had been ruled out for Week 3. He was carted off the sideline in the second half of Buffalo’s 41-7 win over Tennessee on Monday night.

Coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday that the Bills sent Hyde to the hospital to have his injury further evaluated.

Hyde and Poyer have established themselves as one of the NFL’s top safety tandems since both signed with the Bills in 2017. The two were tied with a team-leading five interceptions last season.

Buffalo will be without at least four defensive regulars for their AFC East showdown against the Dolphins.

Cornerback Dane Jackson, tackle Ed Oliver and backup tackle Jordan Phillips also were ruled out Friday. Defensive tackle Tim Settle was among five players listed as questionable after practicing on a limited basis.

Rookie cornerbacks Christian Benford and Kaiir Elam are in line to start against a Tua Tagovailoa-led Dolphins offense which leads the NFL through two games with 703 yards passing. Benford and Elam opened the season sharing snaps at the cornerback spot opposite Jackson.

In related moves, the Bills signed defensive tackles Brandin Bryant and Prince Emili from their practice squad to the active roster. Buffalo also promoted offensive lineman Greg Mancz and defensive back Ja’Marcus Ingram from its practice squad.

The Bills had two roster spots to fill with Hyde going on IR and backup offensive lineman Bobby Hart suspended for one game by the NFL after taking a swing at a Titans player, with the punch hitting a Tennessee coach following the game Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins expected to make 2022 debut vs. Patriots
National Football League

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins expected to make 2022 debut vs. Patriots

1 hour ago
Packers' David Bakhtiari likely to play Sunday vs. Buccaneers
National Football League

Packers' David Bakhtiari likely to play Sunday vs. Buccaneers

2 hours ago
Bucs, Jags, 49ers headline Cowherd's NFL Week 3 'Blazin' 5' picks
National Football League

Bucs, Jags, 49ers headline Cowherd's NFL Week 3 'Blazin' 5' picks

13 hours ago
NFL odds: How Justin Herbert's injury impacted Week 3, MVP lines
National Football League

NFL odds: How Justin Herbert's injury impacted Week 3, MVP lines

1 day ago
How Todd Bowles' Bucs have stifled Aaron Rodgers and the Packers
National Football League

How Todd Bowles' Bucs have stifled Aaron Rodgers and the Packers

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes