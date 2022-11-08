National Football League Bills drop, Bengals climb in Colin's 'Herd Hierarchy' 45 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The top teams in the NFL are aiming to get a leg up midway through the season, but no spot is ever guaranteed in Colin Cowherd 's "Herd Hierarchy."

Although the Bills have topped Cowherd's top-10 list in previous weeks, their upset in Week 9 at the hands of the Jets has caused them to take a tumble. Where did everyone else shake out?

Here is the "Herd Hierarchy" heading into Week 10, with insights from FOX Bet .

10. Seattle Seahawks (Last week: 9)

Overall record: 6-3 | Last week: Seahawks won 31-21 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Colin's thoughts: "Vegas can't figure them out, but we can. Listen, four-game winning streak, and they've won each game by over 10 points. They're blowing out teams. They have the No. 1 defense in the league since Week 6, and they have 43 scoring drives. … Geno Smith is playing way above anything we thought Geno Smith could be. Seahawks deserve 10, maybe higher."

Championship odds: +2500

Up next: Seahawks @ Buccaneers (9:30 a.m. ET Sunday, NFLN)

9. Baltimore Ravens (Last week: 8)

Overall record: 6-3 | Last week: Ravens won 27-13 vs. New Orleans Saints

Colin's thoughts: "Third straight win, second-best turnover differential in the league, top-five offense, and look at their schedule — it is a lot of Ws. This team, the owner, the GM, the coach, the quarterback, I like everything about them. … And you know what I think about Lamar Jackson: Pay him now, don't wait!"

Championship odds: +1400

Up next: Panthers @ Ravens (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

8. Miami Dolphins (Last week: 7)

Overall record: 6-3 | Last week: Dolphins won 35-32 vs. Chicago Bears

Colin's thoughts: "Is it Tua? Is it Tyreek Hill? Is it both? They're 6-0 when Tua's healthy. I don't think their defense is playing up to par, but they've got people in the right spots. … They're great on third down, they're not asking Tua to do stuff he cannot do. Miami looks the part. I think it's a playoff team, and I wouldn't want to play them in Miami."

Championship odds: +2000

Up next: Browns @ Dolphins (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

7. Dallas Cowboys (Last week: 6)

Overall record: 6-2 | Last week: Bye (Cowboys won 49-29 vs. Chicago Bears in Week 8)

Colin's thoughts: "I like Dak, don't love him. But man, they've got a lot of nice pieces. … They have the best sack differential in the NFL, and they have seven giveaways all season. I'll say this for Dak: He doesn't turn it over. They don't put the ball on the carpet. If you win the turnover game in this league, you win like three out of four games. Dallas has earned it."

Championship odds: +1000

Up next: Cowboys @ Packers (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

6. Minnesota Vikings (Last week 5)

Overall record: 7-1 | Last week: Vikings won 20-17 vs. Washington Commanders

Colin's thoughts: "I liked Minnesota in the preseason and I like them now. … They're on a six-game winning streak. They have a pass rush this year. Last year they fell apart physically, this year they're healthier. They have a 4.5-game lead in their division, so they'll be able to maybe rest starters post-Thanksgiving."

Championship odds: +1200

Up next: Vikings @ Bills (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

5. Buffalo Bills (Last Week: 3)

Overall record: 6-2 | Last week: Bills lost 20-17 vs. New York Jets

Colin's thoughts: "I moved them down last week, and I moved them down again this week. They're too dependent on Josh Allen. Do you know he has eight picks and 13 turnover-worthy plays? Only Matt Ryan's got more. I love him, but you gotta give even your star quarterback help. … Yes, they're the Mike Tyson of the league — they knock people out. But if you're looking for playoff teams that will succeed, you've got to have nuance and can't be totally dependent, even if the guy you're dependent on is Josh Allen."

Championship odds: +275

Up next: Vikings @ Bills (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

4. San Francisco 49ers (Last week: 4)

Overall record: 4-4 | Last week: Bye (49ers won 31-14 vs. Los Angeles Rams in Week 8)

Colin's thoughts: "The Niners, when healthy, have the best roster in the league. Do you know that they have the fewest third-and-outs in the NFL? And we don't like Garoppolo, and he hasn't had many of his weapons. Now they're getting healthy. … No. 1 total defense, fewest three-and-outs, they're just banged up. But they're getting healthy. Watch out."

Championship odds: +1000

Up next: Chargers @ 49ers (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

3. Cincinnati Bengals (Last week: 10)

Overall record: 5-4 | Last week: Bengals won 42-21 vs. Carolina Panthers

Colin's thoughts: "A team that I think ends up in the AFC Championship against Kansas City: Cincinnati. If they can run the ball, Chiefs could be in trouble. But it's been inconsistent. Most underrated defense in the league. They just don't have stars, so you don't talk about them. Joe Burrow is completing 70% of his throws. When you can crush people without Ja'Marr Chase, what does it tell you? … Maybe I'm overvaluing them, but I think when they're at their best, Kansas City could be in trouble.

Championship odds: +2500

Up next: Bye

2. Kansas City Chiefs (Last week: 2)

Overall record: 6-2 | Last week: Chiefs won 20-17 vs. Tennessee Titans

Colin's thoughts: "Chiefs are great. In Andy, I trust. In Patrick Mahomes, I trust. But opposing quarterbacks are averaging a 101 passer rating. I worry about the back end of their defense. They also start slowly. They're 4-0 when they trail by eight-plus points. Is it apathy? Do they save plays for later? I do think right now they should be favored to get to the Super Bowl, but Cincinnati could be a really interesting matchup for them."

Championship odds: +550

Up next: Jaguars @ Chiefs (1 p.m. Sunday, CBS)

1. Philadelphia Eagles (Last week: 1)

Overall record: 8-0 | Last week: Eagles won 29-17 vs. Houston Texans

Colin's thoughts: "What do you want me to say? I didn't know Nick Sirriani could coach. I had my doubts about Jalen Hurts. Now here's what worries me about Philly: They've won the turnover battle every week, and that's kind of random. … But we picked them to win their division. Their O-line and D-line combination could be the best in the league. I think they've earned the No. 1 spot. I don't know if they would match up in a shootout with the Chiefs, or the Bills, or the Bengals. But right now, they're No. 1."

Championship odds: +500

Up next: Commanders @ Eagles (8:15 p.m. Monday, ESPN)

