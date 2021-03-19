National Football League Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots Free Agency Feeding Frenzy 22 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

For so many years, this particular week on the calendar has essentially passed Bill Belichick by. One time, when the National Football League’s frenzied free agency window opened, the New England Patriots head coach was chilling on a Barbados beach, seemingly oblivious to it all.

Other times he would treat the period where juicy contracts are handed out by hungry teams chasing salvation with little more than a faintly amused air, mostly resting on the sidelines, occasionally dipping his toe into the cash-laden waters for a couple of value pickups.

This time, Belichick is the hungry one. The Patriots are the sharks in the pool. And it’s feeding time.

Over the course of the past few days, the Patriots have boosted their roster with breathtaking speed and boldness, a change in tack so complete that the numbers are staggering.

During the previous 10 years, the team awarded just under $360 million combined to new players in free agency. The total free agency bill this time, including returning Patriot free agents, is likely to climb above $300 million by the time starting center David Andrews is retained.

In truth, it has been a little difficult to keep up with it all as the fresh faces roll in.

Tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry were added, plus receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, and a stack of defensive players and linemen, the most expensive being outside linebacker Matthew Judon, brought over from the Baltimore Ravens on a four-year, $54.5 million contract.

This is Belichick we are talking about, and he knows what makes a good player, so none of the choices seem rash or especially risky, or excessively expensive. It’s just when you pile them all together … wow.

"Collectively … it is a stunning turn of events," wrote The Ringer’s Nora Princiotti. "The Patriots almost never open the checkbook at the start of free agency."

So why now? Well, without speaking for Belichick we can pretty safely assume that a guy who has won six Super Bowls and 125 games over the previous 10 years wasn’t too fond of going 7-9, all while his former quarterback soaked up Floridian sunshine and collected another Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Action was needed to get the Patriots back on track, but it would be a mistake to portray this as a panicked response to adversity. Instead, think of it like the seizing of a rare opening in the NFL’s eternal struggle for marginal – or not so marginal – gains.

The salary cap has been squeezed, but New England still had a ton of room beneath it, creating the ability to go out and flex their free-agent muscles in a way few others could.

"Belichick is very good at taking advantage of opportunities," agent Drew Rosenhaus told the Peter King Podcast. "He knew there were a lot of teams that didn’t have cap room … and he did the exact opposite."

The upgrades are notable. Tight end play has been a staple of the Belichick regime but there was little value coming from that department last season. Now, the depth chart is stacked.

Smith’s deal confers the largest guarantee ($31.25 million) ever given to a tight end, then Henry was handed just as much annually, both players set to make $12.5 million a year.

Yet perhaps the most notable development is that the defense, just two years removed from being a rampaging force before being torn apart by COVID opt-outs for 2020, also received a serious boost.

Judon came in, as did safety Jalen Mills, plus linemen Henry Anderson and Davon Godchaux. The team’s own free agent Deatrich Wise Jr. was retained. Patrick Chung formally retired, but they’re well covered.

"Belichick has built his team, making it clear what his plan is," wrote Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel. "Get (Cam) Newton enough help that he can produce a serviceable offense. Then go old school on defense and flip the script on these young, high-powered offenses. What’s old is new again in Foxborough."

Newton is the favorite to be under center when the campaign begins. Although there is still time for the Patriots to potentially finagle a move for a quarterback with a higher present status, it doesn’t look like they want to do it.

While everyone else is fighting to give QBs as much money as possible, Belichick is focusing a lot of his efforts on getting the one he has elite support and protection, while turbo-charging the defense to ensure the number of points needed to win is manageable.

It should be noted, not everyone is convinced. FOX Bet gives the Patriots a +3500 shot to win the Super Bowl, placing them as 17th favorites.

Any time something so out of character happens after a season like they just had, some will question whether it is out of desperation.

Belichick is a lot of things, but does he really seem like an impulsive, desperate guy to you?

"When you look at free agency it is about making your team better and putting yourself in a position to be able to compete at a higher level," former All-Pro Brandon Marshall said on FS1’s First Things First. "Belichick and the Patriots did that. Now you are going to see coaching on full display.

"When you look at how they are set up, I think they are going to be in position to compete."

As the rest of the league has kept quiet, the Patriots did not hold back. Belichick dove into the free agent waters and did exactly what he wanted to do – make a splash.

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports and the author of the FOX Sports Insider newsletter. You can subscribe to the daily newsletter here.

