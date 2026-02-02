National Football League
Best of Drake Maye at Super Bowl LX Media Day
National Football League

Best of Drake Maye at Super Bowl LX Media Day

Published Feb. 2, 2026 9:39 p.m. ET

What is the best advice Tom Brady has given Patriots quarterback Drake Maye? What is Maye's favorite "Bakemas" pastry? What does Maye think of Sam Darnold ?

Maye answered all these questions and more when he appeared at NFL Super Bowl LX Media Night on Monday. 

Maye and Darnold have had antithetical routes to arrive at Super Bowl LX. Maye has enjoyed instant success, leading the New England Patriots to a 14-3 record, an AFC East title and a Super Bowl appearance in Year 2. Darnold was passed around by three teams before landing with the Seahawks, where he continued to prove those previous organizations wrong. 

"I'm a big fan of Sam," Maye said. "What a journey, what a career he's had just to battle the life of the NFL. His first opportunity, obviously he got put in a scenario where – they decided to move on, and from there, he's made them pay ever since. He's battled from — not playing for years, to being the backup, to just getting his chance and just making the most of it. 

It's been awesome to see just — such a great story — the side of the league, you know, people think what makes the league so special — it's stories like Sam that just puts his head down, works hard, has turned into one of the best quarterbacks in the league. I've got to know him a little bit. He's a great dude. He's one of the best dudes I've met. I'm looking forward to seeing him on Sunday, and seeing him do his thing. But also, same time, competing against him."

Drake Maye's wife, Ann Michael Maye, has become a national icon for her cooking skills. Her well-known "Bakemas" trend has gone viral. But which of his wife's dishes does Maye enjoy the most?

"Cinnamon roll snickerdoodle. She just made those for the linemen this week. That's my number one. Puppy chow. I'll put puppy chow number 3. Pistachio bread. I think it's good. I'm not a fan. I'll put that at four. Crumble copycat, I'll put that at two."

Being the quarterback for the New England Patriots comes with immense pressure to meet the standard Tom Brady set. Six Super Bowl rings, eight appearances. Maye's not running from any of it, just like Brady taught him.

"Best advice Tom Brady's ever given me? I've met Tom a few times. And one of the best thing's he's said is, ‘there’s no shortcuts to it.' There's no shortcuts to putting in the work, and the proof's in the pudding. And knowing that the shortcuts that people that, or try to take, it's not worth it. Get the most out of what you put into it. He's obviously been great at that. And he obviously showed that throughout his career."

Drake Maye quickly shot down GOAT talk:

