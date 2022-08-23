National Football League
Bengals star Jessie Bates III ends holdout, signs tender Bengals star Jessie Bates III ends holdout, signs tender
National Football League

Bengals star Jessie Bates III ends holdout, signs tender

1 hour ago

After a lengthy holdout that included missing training camp, Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III has returned to the team's facility and signed his franchise tender.

The tender is reportedly worth $12.911 million.

Bates had long sought after a long-term deal with the squad but was unable to come to terms on an agreement. Among several reasons for this was Cincy's preference to save money for other key players awaiting hefty contracts, including Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase.

Bengals team president Mike Brown called Bates' case "a puzzle" prior to his signing, adding that "it just doesn't all fit perfectly.

"We're going to have some pluses," he said during the team's media luncheon. "We're going to get some guys signed that are critical to the team, and we're going to lose some guys."

The team was adamant not to let Bates slip from under its grasp in the short term, but its position on him for the next few years could be different.

The fifth-year safety from Wake Forest played an integral role in the Bengals' playoff push, recording 20 tackles, while batting down six passes, and picking off two, including one in Super Bowl LVI. Bates posted 88 tackles, four passes deflected, a fumble recovery and a solo INT during the regular season. 

The 25-year-old was a second-team All-Pro recipient in 2020.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Chase Young to miss Commanders’ first four games of season
National Football League

Chase Young to miss Commanders’ first four games of season

8 mins ago
NFL odds: Why you should bet against Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
National Football League

NFL odds: Why you should bet against Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

1 hour ago
NFL odds: Preseason Week 3 lines
National Football League

NFL odds: Preseason Week 3 lines

1 hour ago
AFC East Mailbag: Will Tua or Mac Jones step up? Can Breece Hall be a top rookie?
National Football League

AFC East Mailbag: Will Tua or Mac Jones step up? Can Breece Hall be a top rookie?

2 hours ago
NFL odds: Coach of the Year lines, best bet
National Football League

NFL odds: Coach of the Year lines, best bet

2 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes