National Football League Bengals Star Ja'Marr Chase on Broncos Loss: 'It Didn't Look Like We Wanted It' Published Sep. 30, 2025 10:18 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Cincinnati Bengals opened their Monday night road matchup against the Denver Broncos with a field goal. And that is where the positives end.

Following the opening-drive score by Cincinnati, the Broncos out-scored the Bengals 28-0 the rest of the game, holding Cincinnati to just 178 yards of total offense. Ja'Marr Chase has an idea why that happened.

"Urgency is there, man, it's just you gotta want it. At the end of the day, we gotta want it. Today, it didn't look like we wanted it," the star wide receiver said about the Bengals after the Week 4 loss, according to ESPN.

Chase, a four-time Pro Bowler and 2024 All-Pro who signed a wide receiver-record four-year, $161 million extension with Cincinnati in March, posted just five receptions for 23 yards against Denver.

The Bengals have been playing without their superstar quarterback, as Joe Burrow suffered turf toe in Week 2 and is expected to need three months of recovery. While they eked out a Week 2 victory with Jake Browning taking over for Burrow in the second quarter, the Bengals have since been blown out in back-to-back weeks; prior to the Monday night dismantling, Cincinnati lost on the road to the Minnesota Vikings, 48-10.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chase has totaled 26 receptions for 264 yards and one reception this season. In the team's two complete games without Burrow, Chase has tallied just 73 receiving yards. Across their four games to date, with or without Burrow, the Bengals are 30th in the NFL in points (15.3 per game) and last in total yards (205.3 per game). Browning boasts a 67.9 passer rating.

"I'm always frustrated if I'm losing," Chase said. "But it's part of the game, man. Sometimes the emotions take over. Sometimes it looks like what it's not supposed to. It happens."

Chase and the Bengals (2-2) host the Detroit Lions (3-1) in Week 5 (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Cincinnati Bengals Ja'Marr Chase

What did you think of this story?

share