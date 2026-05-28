Ben Johnson Offers High Praise For Luther Burden: ‘I’m Buying Stock Right Now’

Second-year wide receiver Luther Burden is beginning to look less like a developmental piece for the Chicago Bears and more like a potential problem for NFL defenses.

Even after the Bears moved on from D.J. Moore, they may not have to wait long for their next explosive weapon. Burden has been turning heads early in organized team activities (OTAs), with head coach Ben Johnson already "buying stock" in the young receiver.

"I’m buying Luther Burden stock right now," Johnson said. "Just how he’s approached the offseason, it’s been electric. That showed up yesterday. He had numerous explosive plays. I loved how in phase two, he was finishing every single rep that he took."

Burden has continued to turn heads throughout OTA’s with his explosiveness and attention to detail. The former Missouri standout appears poised for a breakout season as he continues adjusting to the next level.

"That really translated over to yesterday as well," Johnson said. "He’s in a really good spot. He’s still developing and growing his route tree."

Johnson also credited wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El and assistant Isaiah Ford for helping Burden expand his game. The coaching staff has focused heavily on refining the technical aspects of Burden’s route running as he continues his development.

"Coach El and Isaiah Ford, they’ve done a phenomenal job with him just working to develop those things," Johnson said. "Speed cuts to sharp breaks, releases and things of that nature and he’s been extremely coachable, so I’m happy with him."

Burden’s growth as a route runner has been one of the biggest areas of emphasis for Johnson and his coaching staff throughout the offseason.

"When we drafted him, we saw an explosive athlete who was dangerous with the ball in his hands," Johnson said. "The question was how can we get it in his hands. The easiest thing to do was screens or short throws, but I think there’s a lot more to his game we’ve worked to unlock and he’s been really receptive to how we can get that done."

As Burden becomes more comfortable within the offense, Johnson has started to expand his responsibilities in the passing game. He believes the second-year receiver is beginning to show signs of developing into a complete playmaker rather than just a gadget option.

"He ran a route yesterday where it was the first time he ran that route and he ran it as well as I’ve been around," Johnson said. "Things like that get you excited as a coach. He looks like he’s playing at a different speed right now."