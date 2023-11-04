National Football League Bears, Montez Sweat agree to 4-year, $105M extension Updated Nov. 4, 2023 4:41 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Chicago Bears and recently acquired pass rusher Montez Sweat have agreed to a four-year, $105 million contract extension through 2027, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Saturday.

The deal guarantees $72,865,360 and includes $98 million in new money. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the extension had not been made public.

The Bears (2-6) acquired Sweat from the Washington Commanders for a 2024 second-round draft pick to beef up their anemic pass rush on Tuesday.

Chicago is last in the NFL with 10 sacks — no other team has fewer than 15 — after finishing with a league-worst 20 a year ago. Sweat has 6 1/2 this season and 35 1/2 in his career.

The extension for Sweat gives the Bears more leverage to use the franchise-player tag on cornerback Jaylon Johnson. Given what he sent Washington, there was little chance general manager Ryan Poles was going to let Sweat leave after half a season in Chicago. He also made his feelings clear about Johnson.

"I don’t want to lose Jaylon Johnson," Poles said Wednesday. "If I were to lose Jaylon Johnson, I would like to have a high percentage of hitting on another Jaylon Johnson."

Chicago remains in a standoff with Johnson, whose rookie contract is set to expire, and granted him permission to seek a deal with another team prior to Tuesday's deadline. Poles said the Bears would have needed a late first- or early second-round pick in return.

The Bears activated left tackle Braxton Jones from injured reserve on Saturday. He has missed the past six games because of a neck injury. Chicago visits New Orleans on Sunday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

