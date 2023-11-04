National Football League
Bears, Montez Sweat agree to 4-year, $105M extension
Updated Nov. 4, 2023 4:41 p.m. ET

The Chicago Bears and recently acquired pass rusher Montez Sweat have agreed to a four-year, $105 million contract extension through 2027, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Saturday.

The deal guarantees $72,865,360 and includes $98 million in new money. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the extension had not been made public.

The Bears (2-6) acquired Sweat from the Washington Commanders for a 2024 second-round draft pick to beef up their anemic pass rush on Tuesday.

Chicago is last in the NFL with 10 sacks — no other team has fewer than 15 — after finishing with a league-worst 20 a year ago. Sweat has 6 1/2 this season and 35 1/2 in his career.

The extension for Sweat gives the Bears more leverage to use the franchise-player tag on cornerback Jaylon Johnson. Given what he sent Washington, there was little chance general manager Ryan Poles was going to let Sweat leave after half a season in Chicago. He also made his feelings clear about Johnson.

Will the Chicago Bears REGRET trading for Montez Sweat?

"I don’t want to lose Jaylon Johnson," Poles said Wednesday. "If I were to lose Jaylon Johnson, I would like to have a high percentage of hitting on another Jaylon Johnson."

Chicago remains in a standoff with Johnson, whose rookie contract is set to expire, and granted him permission to seek a deal with another team prior to Tuesday's deadline. Poles said the Bears would have needed a late first- or early second-round pick in return.

The Bears activated left tackle Braxton Jones from injured reserve on Saturday. He has missed the past six games because of a neck injury. Chicago visits New Orleans on Sunday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

