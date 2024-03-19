National Football League Who's No. 2? Assessing Commanders' NFL Draft fits in search of franchise QB Published Mar. 19, 2024 3:14 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There has never been any doubt in NFL circles about the Washington Commanders' intentions at the quarterback position. The new regime wasn't going to sign or trade for a high-priced veteran. And they weren't going to ride with Sam Howell.

The plan, for new general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn, has always been to take a quarterback with the second overall pick in the draft this April. The only question has always been: Which one?

Obviously, one will be gone before the Washington Commanders make their pick — assuming they don't trade up one spot to No. 1, which seems highly unlikely. But that will still leave the Commanders with their choice of the remaining 2-3 quarterbacks that NFL evaluators seem to view as "franchise quarterback" players.

Which is the best fit? Or which one is the best prospect? Here is a look at their potential choices, with the help of some NFL executives and scouts:

Caleb Williams, USC

During the season there were quite a few scouts who thought North Carolina's Drake Maye might overtake Williams as the best in this class, but the current consensus seems to be shifting back to Williams. Scouts rave about his mobility and his ability to make a play when things start to go wrong. He's been described as "special" and even "generational" (though a few NFL evaluators have pushed back on that last word). There are some concerns about his accuracy and his ability to just stay in the pocket and make throws under duress.

Still, if he somehow gets to No. 2, don't expect the Commanders to pass on him. Their new offensive coordinator, Kliff Kingsbury, was a senior offensive analyst with USC last season, so he's already worked with Williams, and those that know Kingsbury insist that he loves him.

At the moment, though, it feels like a lock that Williams will go to the Chicago Bears at No. 1. But if not, it's hard to imagine he'll get past No. 2. There's a good reason why FOX Sports' Draft Analyst Rob Rang called him "the most gifted quarterback in this class." Most of the NFL seems to agree.

Are the Bears the best landing spot for Caleb Williams?

Drake Maye, North Carolina

He's got the size (6-foot-4, 223 pounds) and the arm strength that scouts drool over. That's why many of them thought that by the end of the college season, he'd emerge as the consensus top pick. That never happened because he was a bit inconsistent and threw nine interceptions last season (16 total in his two years as a starter). He draws comparisons to Buffalo's Josh Allen, not just because of his size and his running ability (he ran for 1,147 yards and 16 touchdowns in two seasons), but because his arm can be erratic and he sometimes tries to force throws that he shouldn't make.

Allen worked out pretty well, though, and Maye will likely reign in his gunslinger tendencies and become a good pro. The Commanders obviously like him. There has been some speculation that he might not be a good fit for Kingsbury's scheme, though that seems like a shortsighted analysis given Maye's dual-ability to throw and run.

Also, teams don't draft franchise quarterbacks to fit the need of one coordinator anyway. Ideally, the quarterback will be in Washington long after Kingsbury is gone. They'll take the one they think is the best overall prospect on the board.

Best landing spots for Drake Maye, Michael Penix, J.J. McCarthy

Jayden Daniels, LSU

The Heisman Trophy winner has suddenly become a hot pick for the Commanders among the pundits, especially after they signed veteran Marcus Mariota to be their backup (or possibly short-term starter). The theory goes that they are similarly styled. But again, that doesn't seem rooted in reality. In fact, one scout suggested Maye was a lot more like Mariota, especially when it comes to his size (Mariota is 6-4, 222).

Size is the biggest issue for Daniels. He's one of the best playmakers in the draft, one of the most experienced (four full seasons as a starter at Arizona State and LSU) and the best runner (2,019 yards and 21 rushing touchdowns in two seasons at LSU). But he's listed at 6-4, 210, looks a lot thinner, and since he refused to get measured at the combine, many NFL people think he's probably a bit shorter and potentially weighs a lot less.

Again, connecting the dots that maybe shouldn't be connected, Kingsbury coached the Arizona Cardinals where his quarterback was the 5-10, 207-pound Kyler Murray. He also had success with Johnny Manziel at Texas A&M and Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfield at Texas Tech, and none of them were giants. He'd clearly favor playmaking ability, which clearly Daniels has.

But would Peters, Quinn and the Commanders' brain trust feel comfortable enough that Daniels could take a pounding playing quarterback in the NFL, and that they could trust that the future of their franchise could stay on the field and play? If not, they'd be taking a heck of a risk with a pick that will shape the tenure of all of them.

Is Jayden Daniels the best QB prospect in 2024 NFL Draft?

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

He's a late entry into the top-of-the-draft conversation, following a strong season for the Wolverines in which he won a national championship. There's no doubt he has ability. He's smart and efficient and has been hailed as a good leader. His size is fine (6-3, 219). His arm strength is good enough. He can run a little.

The problem comes when scouts are asked what he does great. Few have much of an answer to that. In fact, several used the term "game manager" when describing him, which hardly seems to be a trait worthy of a top-5 pick. Teams can win with a quarterback like that. Peters, the former assistant GM in San Francisco, surely knows that after watching Brock Purdy get tagged with that description as he led the 49ers to the Super Bowl.

But the second overall pick is a place for a special prospect. Maybe McCarthy will go in the top 6, but unless the Commanders surprise everyone and trade down, he likely isn't an option they'll consider.

Trade down for someone else

There are a bunch of teams that would love to trade up into the top 3 to grab one of the quarterbacks. The Minnesota Vikings, to name one, are positioning themselves to make just such a jump and can offer two first-round picks to do it (No. 11 and 23). That could be enticing for a team like the Commanders who really could use a bunch of talented young players to build around as they "recalibrate" their franchise over the next few years.

But while they could trade down and end up with McCarthy or maybe Oregon's Bo Nix, plus a bag full of high picks, don't bet on them doing that. There is no more important position in sports than quarterback, and when a team has a chance to draft a great one, they're crazy if they don't do it. They could add all of the young, talented players they want, but they won't have a contender until they find a quarterback.

So Washington can't just trade this opportunity away and assume they'll be able to find a quarterback somehow in the next year or two. That's a strategy that doesn't always work out well. And it's hard to imagine Peters — or new owner Josh Harris, for that matter — signing off on a plan like that. The player they take will be the centerpiece of their "recalibration" project.

They've got to take the best quarterback they can get. And they know their fans won't settle for anything less.

Ralph Vacchiano is the NFC East reporter for FOX Sports, covering the Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. He spent the previous six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him Twitter at @RalphVacchiano.

