Arizona Cardinals release DeAndre Hopkins

The Arizona Cardinals have officially decided to turn the page on their DeAndre Hopkins chapter, releasing the wide receiver on Friday morning.

With Arizona's plan to overhaul their roster in a rebuilding effort following a 4-13 season, the 31-year-old Hopkins and his $30.75 million cap hit, the second-highest in the league, wasn't an ideal scenario for either side.

Hopkins' no-trade clause was voided due to his six-game suspension after violating the league's substance abuse policy.

The Cardinals decided to absorb around $22 million in dead money but will save around 8.1 million in cap space.

In 35 games for the Cardinals, Hopkins reeled in 221 passes for 2,696 yards and 17 touchdowns.

In total, he has five All-Pro nods with five Pro Bowl appearances.

