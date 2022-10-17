Green Bay Packers Are Packers suffering from lack of leadership? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The New York Jets pulled off a 27-10 upset win over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, marking the first time the Packers have lost back-to-back games under head coach Matt LaFleur.

Aaron Rodgers completed 26-of-41 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown. After the game, the Packers signal-caller said his team needs to "simplify some things" to get back on track.

Asked about that comment Monday, LaFleur said, "I don't know what that means."

It was the second consecutive loss for Green Bay after falling to the underdog New York Giants in Week 5.

On Monday's "The Herd," Colin Cowherd reacted to Rodgers' comments and the Packers' back-to-back losses.

"The Jets only had 14 first downs," Cowherd said. "They were 1-for-11 on third down. They had 99 yards passing, and they blew out Green Bay at Lambeau. Fans were booing in Green Bay — finally coming to terms with it. Where does it start? … Somebody allowed Matt LaFleur into the VIP club, and he never paid his dues. [Other than] beating the Lions twice and year and the Bears twice a year, … what're [the Packers] good at? What unit is overachieving? The answer is none."

"Aaron Rodgers — for a team desperate for leadership — continues to get treated like American football royalty … and yet the last two offseasons, he's been manifesting his destiny and talking about, wavering about retirement and the meaning of life," Cowherd continued. "When you're sort of committed to football, this is what it looks like. I don't know if the Jets are good, but what I saw yesterday was an intense, committed, tough, passionate Jets team. … Those guys were all-in.

"When I look at Green Bay, I see a soft, divided, underachieving team dying for leadership, and where is it? … This franchise curls up at the sight of adversity. … They need grit and toughness and ingenuity, and I don't think it's in their DNA."

The Packers have finished first in the NFC North the past three consecutive seasons, boasting a record of 13-3 or better (13-4 last season) since LaFleur's arrival in Green Bay. That said, Rodgers & Co. already have as many losses through six weeks of this season than they did in all of 2019 or 2020 (three).

The Packers (3-3) are currently second in their division behind the Minnesota Vikings (5-1). Including this season, LaFleur has a 42-13 (.764) regular-season record as the Packers head coach.

Green Bay currently ranks 24th in scoring offense (17.8 points per game) and 15th in scoring defense (allowing 20.5 PPG) this season, its worst rankings in both categories under LaFleur. The Packers have committed eight turnovers already this season after coughing up the ball just 13 times during the entire 2021 season.

LaFleur, Rodgers and the Packers will have a chance to get back on track and lift themselves above .500 when they take on the Washington Commanders (2-4) on the road in Week 7 (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on FOX).

