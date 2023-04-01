National Football League April Fools' Day 2023: Best sports posts, highlights featuring Snoop Dogg, more Updated Apr. 1, 2023 9:04 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

April Fools' Day is upon us, and plenty of famous players and teams are getting in on the action with some good-natured pranking. Here are some of the most viral posts from around the sports world Saturday.

Steelers sign a Dogg at WR

The Steelers have apparently added to their wide receiver room with a late free agency add of Calvin Broadus Jr., who confirmed the signing himself on Twitter.

Apparently Broadus has done some rapping on the side as well. Steelers fans probably hope he doesn't Drop It Like It's Hot when Mitchell Trubisky throws a pass his way.

Wembenyama "staying" in France

If you are a fan of an NBA team in the running for the first overall pick in the 2023 draft — and thus the opportunity to take generational French basketball prospect Victor Wembenyama — his response to a joke tweet that he would be staying in France for another season may not have been as funny.

Caleb Love crossing enemy lines?

Speaking of not finding things funny, North Carolina guard Caleb Love did not seem too amused by a joke report that he would be transferring to the Tar Heels' archrival, Duke.

Love, who hit the dagger three-pointer in North Carolina's Final Four upset win over Duke that ended the career of legendary Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski, is currently in the transfer portal.

Chargers dip into the Internet meme hall of fame

One of the most common joke replies to a prominent sports insider's report is "My wife left me." Another legendary part of sports internet lore are the hilarious early tweets from the Chargers' twitter account, as the @chargers username was originally used longtime team digital staffer Joel Price as his personal account back during Twitter's early days in 2007. The Chargers combined the two on Saturday.

There is a whole (since deleted) treasure trove of Price's early tweets from @Chargers as well:

Arizona State dance-off!

New Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham pulled a fast one on his players after their spring scrimmage.

