Antonio Brown Reunites With Tom Brady

When he finishes serving an eight-game suspension next month for violating the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy, it appears wide receiver Antonio Brown will be taking the field once again.

And he will be reuniting with Tom Brady while doing so, as Brown and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly agreed to a one-year deal Friday.

Brown last appeared in the NFL during Week 2 of the 2019 season for the New England Patriots, where he recorded four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown while playing with Brady.

While Brown hasn't taken the field in more than a year, he is a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, while also being named first-team All-Pro four times and second-team All-Pro once.

He has recorded seven seasons in his career of at least 1,000 yards recieving, including a stretch of six consecutive seasons of at least 100 receptions and 1,200 yards from 2013 through 2018 with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

For his career, he has already amassed 841 receptions, 11,263 yards, and 75 receiving TDs.

And this is apparently what Brady has wanted all along.

The Buccaneers already have two Pro Bowl wide recievers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, while also having future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski in the fold as well.

Even with all of those weapons, the Buccaneers only rank 17th in passing yards with an average of 249 per game.

There is room for improvement, and Brown raises their offensive ceiling tremendously if he is able to keep his head above water and not be an issue in the locker room.

Brown comes with a risk, having a failed marriage with the Oakland Raiders after being traded from Pittsburgh in 2019 before signing with the Patriots and being cut after only playing one game.

According to Jay Glazer, this signing was unlikely heading into the season due to Brown's past relationship with current Bucs coach Bruce Arians, who served as his offensive coordinator in 2010 and 2011.

But winning is the best cure for chemistry issues, and the Buccaneers should be in a position for success with this star-studded roster, according to FOX Sports' Geoff Schwartz.

Still, Schwartz says Brady will have to prove he can make this work, given the question marks around Brown.

