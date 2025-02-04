National Football League Andy Reid on his coaching future with the Chiefs: 'I'll be back' Updated Feb. 4, 2025 7:38 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Coach Andy Reid doesn't plan to leave the Kansas City sideline any time soon.

As Reid prepares the Chiefs for their fifth Super Bowl appearance in six seasons, the 66-year-old put to rest any talk that he was ready to hang it up if Kansas City wins a third straight title.

"Yes, I'll be back," Reid said Tuesday.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt hopes Reid has many years left on the sideline.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I don't have a sense that he's remotely close to wanting to be done," he told Kansas City-area reporters. "I think he's always said he'll know when the time is right and I'm sure he'll share with me before he shares with everyone else — at least, I hope so. I don't sense he's anywhere close to being done."

Reid has a chance to become one of the NFL's most accomplished coaches. A win on Sunday would make him the third coach with at least four Super Bowl titles along with Bill Belichick (six) and Chuck Noll (four).

[Related:Travis Kelce on his future: 'Hopefully [I'm] still playing football' in 3 years]

Reid also ranks fourth all time with 301 wins in the regular season and playoffs and has a chance to break Don Shula's record of 347 wins. Reid said none of that is what motivates him to keep coaching.

Andy Reid on preparing for Super Bowl showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles | The Herd

"That's not part of it," he said. "I just enjoy teaching. I don't get caught up much in the stats or the records. I enjoy being around the guys. I enjoy football, the game. You can't put in the hours we do and not enjoy it. I love the game."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Kansas City Chiefs

share