Aaron Rodgers, Robert Saleh highlight premiere of 'Hard Knocks' at Jets camp

There's plenty to talk about with the New York Jets, starting with the arrival of future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. With that in mind, the Jets are the subject of HBO's "Hard Knocks" this summer.

Here are highlights from Tuesday's premiere episode.

Robert Saleh: We need to suffocate the crow

Saleh is entering his third season as New York's head coach with a record of 11-23. But with the likes of Rodgers, Allen Lazard, Chuck Clark and Mecole Hardman, among others, now in the building to go along with homegrown/young stars like Quinnen Williams, Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson, the Jets have their sights set on contending for the AFC title.

In Saleh's eyes, teams are coming for the Jets, and they now have to operate as the hunted. The head coach elaborated on that notion, comparing the Jets to an eagle and the rest of the league to a crow in that the crow chases the eagle.

Jeff Ulbrich: "Do your job" is overrated

Saleh and Ulbrich, New York's defensive coordinator, have an elite defense. Last year the Jets finished fourth in the NFL in total yards surrendered (311.1 per game) and points allowed (18.6 per game).

And apparently, Ulbrich isn't down with Patriots coach Bill Belichick's famous mantra: "Do your job." Ulbrich argues, rather vehemently, that the thought process behind the saying is flawed.

"Do my job? Is that good enough? F--- no," Ulbrich said on the show.

Rodgers to Gardner: You'll be in Canton

Prior to New York's Hall of Fame Game matchup against the Cleveland Browns last week, Rodgers expressed to Gardner, who earned 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, that he'll end up in the Hall of Fame.

Can't wait for next week's episode.

