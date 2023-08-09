National Football League
Aaron Rodgers, Robert Saleh highlight premiere of 'Hard Knocks' at Jets camp
National Football League

Aaron Rodgers, Robert Saleh highlight premiere of 'Hard Knocks' at Jets camp

Published Aug. 9, 2023 11:53 a.m. ET

There's plenty to talk about with the New York Jets, starting with the arrival of future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. With that in mind, the Jets are the subject of HBO's "Hard Knocks" this summer.

Here are highlights from Tuesday's premiere episode.

Robert Saleh: We need to suffocate the crow

Saleh is entering his third season as New York's head coach with a record of 11-23. But with the likes of Rodgers, Allen Lazard, Chuck Clark and Mecole Hardman, among others, now in the building to go along with homegrown/young stars like Quinnen Williams, Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson, the Jets have their sights set on contending for the AFC title.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Saleh's eyes, teams are coming for the Jets, and they now have to operate as the hunted. The head coach elaborated on that notion, comparing the Jets to an eagle and the rest of the league to a crow in that the crow chases the eagle.

Jeff Ulbrich: "Do your job" is overrated

Saleh and Ulbrich, New York's defensive coordinator, have an elite defense. Last year the Jets finished fourth in the NFL in total yards surrendered (311.1 per game) and points allowed (18.6 per game).

And apparently, Ulbrich isn't down with Patriots coach Bill Belichick's famous mantra: "Do your job." Ulbrich argues, rather vehemently, that the thought process behind the saying is flawed.

"Do my job? Is that good enough? F--- no," Ulbrich said on the show. 

Rodgers to Gardner: You'll be in Canton

Prior to New York's Hall of Fame Game matchup against the Cleveland Browns last week, Rodgers expressed to Gardner, who earned 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, that he'll end up in the Hall of Fame.

Can't wait for next week's episode.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Pitching Ninja's filthiest relievers: Félix Bautista's downright dominance

Pitching Ninja's filthiest relievers: Félix Bautista's downright dominance

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes