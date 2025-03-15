National Football League Aaron Rodgers reportedly eyeing Vikings deal as other teams wait it out Published Mar. 15, 2025 4:51 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes continues with both NFL fans and the teams pursuing him on the edge of their seats waiting to see what he'll do next.

However, Rodgers might not hold all the cards in his free agency decision. The legendary quarterback is hoping to sign a deal with Minnesota, but the team is still weighing the possibility, The Athletic reported Saturday.

As a potential pursuit of Rodgers would give the Vikings some security at quarterback, there isn't a sense that the team wants to go down that path at this point, according to FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants are the other two teams pursuing Rodgers, with each team seemingly waiting for him to make his decision as they've each yet to make a meaningful quarterback addition this offseason.

While the Steelers and Giants might have enticing things to offer Rodgers, it's tough to argue that the Vikings wouldn't offer the best situation of the three teams. Minnesota has much of its roster from its 14-3 season in 2024 still intact, with 2022 Offensive Player of the Year Justin Jefferson, standout wide receiver Jordan Addison, tight end TJ Hockenson and running back Aaron Jones all returning.

But the quarterback of that team went elsewhere this offseason. Sam Darnold signed a three-year deal to join the Seattle Seahawks earlier in March. Additionally, backup Daniel Jones joined the Indianapolis Colts on a one-year pact to compete with Anthony Richardson for the starting job.

The Vikings' decision to let both quarterbacks walk has led many to presume that 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy will be their starting quarterback when the 2025 season opens. But he's yet to start a game after missing his rookie season due to a meniscus tear, running the Vikings the risk of playing an inexperienced quarterback on a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

Minnesota is still hoping to add a veteran quarterback at some point this offseason, according to Schultz. But its list of potential options is dwindling following the first week of free agency. The decision on whether to bring in Rodgers or not is believed to be head coach Kevin O'Connell's call, The Athletic reported.

Would Aaron Rodgers make the Steelers immediate contenders?

If the Vikings opt not to pursue Rodgers, the 41-year-old could opt to retire, per The Athletic. That would certainly be a blow to the Steelers and the Giants, who've each seemingly based their quarterback plans this offseason around Rodgers. Pittsburgh let Justin Fields walk despite having an interest in bringing him back, as the New York Jets signed him to a $40 million deal and gave him the opportunity to start, FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano reported. New York, meanwhile, is willing to meet Rodgers' contract demands, Vacchiano additionally reported.

Both teams are in dire need of a quarterback this offseason. While the Steelers made the playoffs for a second straight year in 2024, the play of Russell Wilson was arguably the biggest reason why they blew their lead in the AFC North late in the season and were handily beaten in their opening-round playoff matchup against Baltimore.

The Giants' bet on Jones' breakout 2022 season came back to haunt them, holding one of the league's worst offenses and winning just nine games over the last two seasons.

