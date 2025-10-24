Aaron Rodgers Plans on Retiring With The Packers

Aaron Rodgers might be the starting quarterback for the Steelers right now, but with Pittsburgh hosting his old team, the Green Bay Packers in Week 8, he's thinking about his past and future. Per ESPN, Rodgers stated that he would like to retire in Green Bay when it's time to call it a career.

"Regardless of when I hang it up, that's the bulk of my career," Rodgers said. "I'll retire a Packer and see what happens after that. I've got a lot of love for the organization [and] my time there. They asked this week is it a revenge game or whatever. What do I got to be avenging here? They made me a ton of money. I grew up there, spent some of the best years of my life there. I've got nothing but love for the organization."

Rodgers went so far as to say that he wished that this game was in Green Bay, at Lambeau Field, rather than in Pittsburgh, "just because of the affection I have for that place and that hallowed ground of Lambeau Field and all the amazing memories that I have there over the years."

In his first season with the Steelers, Rodgers has started all six games that he's played in, helping Pittsburgh to a 4-2 record. The 42-year-old veteran, in his 21st season in the NFL, has amassed 1,270 passing yards and 14 touchdowns against 5 interceptions in those contests, good for a passer rating of 105, ahead of last season's 90.5 with the New York Jets.

Rodgers played the first 18 years of his career with the Packers, becoming the full-time starter in 2008, and ended up with over 59,000 passing yards and 475 touchdowns just with Green Bay before he was traded to the Jets in 2023. The Packers had drafted current QB Jordan Love in 2020, and were prepared to make him their starter after he spent two years as Rodgers' backup, just as Rodgers had been Brett Favre's backup in Green Bay at the beginning of his own career.